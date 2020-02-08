Saturday, Feb. 8
Recovery will hold clean and sober activities for those in recovery from addiction and abuse from 1 to 5 p.m. in First United Methodist Church at 230 N. 10th St. Includes a dance and a potluck.
■ Klamath Rails meeting, 2 p.m., Klamath County Museum.
■ Sons of Norway, Roald Lodge, meeting, 1 p.m., 2209 Gary St.
■ Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
■ Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
Sunday
■ League of Women Voters will present “Your Voice, Your Vote” at 2 p.m. in Ross Ragland Theater. Attendance is free with an optional $10 donation accepted.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken 'n' Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday
■ Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
■ Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
■ Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Chiloquin City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Chiloquin City Hall.
Tuesday
■ Modoc County Supervisors meeting, 10 a.m., Modoc County Courthouse in Alturas.
■ Peers Support Group meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. at 2421 Washburn Way, Suite E.
■ Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
■ Klamath Falls Lions Club meeting, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.
■ Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
■ Cub Scout Pack 75 meeting, 3:15 p.m., Henley Elementary School.
■ Lakeview Town Council meeting, 4 p.m., Lakeview Town Hall.
■ TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.
■ Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
■ Free showing of a Pacific Islander drama "Vai" will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. The film is a collaboration of female directors from eight Pacific Island cultures told in English, Samoan, Maori and Tonga with English subtitles and runs an hour and half.
■ Blue Zones-inspired cooking class, 6 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1735 Main St. Free classes with demonstration and taste testing.
■ Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.
■ Merrill Common Council meting, 6 p.m., Merrill City Hall.
■ Order of Eastern Star meeting at 7 p.m. at 707 High St. Preceded by refreshments at 6 p.m.
■ Back Country Horsemen High Desert Trail Riders meeting, 7 p.m., Elmer's Restaurant, 3030 S. Sixth St. Preceded by a social hour at 6 p.m.
■ Malin City Council meeting, 7:30 p.m., Malin City Hall.