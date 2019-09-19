Thursday
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.
n Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting, 5:30 p.m. Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care, 615 Washburn Way.
n Klamath Folk Alliance’s Third Thursday Folk Music Showcase with Jim Gillam and Ron Stevens wil be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
n Joker and Jester Comedy Show will be held at 7 p.m. in the Whoa Tavern in Keno. For more information, call 541-884-9462.
Friday and Saturday
n “Our Town,” a play by Thornton Wilder, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are from $11 to $14.
Friday to Sunday
n The Second Annual Warr;or Suicide Awareness Event with special guests Native artists Antoine Edward and Oso Curtis presenting a workshop, recording a song and shooting a music video will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at goos oLgi gowa at 35601 Choke Cherry Way off Highway 62. Also included will be games, food, and a raffle.
Friday
n A POW/MIA (prisoner of war/missing in action) ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. in Veterans of Foreign Wars at 515 Klamath Ave.,
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n “Frankenstein” performance recording from London’s National Theater will be show in the Ross Ragland’s Big Screen Series at 7 p.m. in the theater. Cost is $10.
n Bobby Bluez & The Blue Notes will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. in Biagio’s Bar & Grille at 601 Harbor Isle Blvd.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n Black Cadillac Kings will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.