Today
n American Red Cross Bloodmobile, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center.
n Modoc County Supervisors, 10 a.m., Modoc County Courthouse in Alturas.
n Peers Support Group, noon to 1:30 p.m. at 2421 Washburn Way, Suite E.
n Klamath Falls Lions Club, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.
n Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n Lakeview Town Council, 4 p.m., Lakeview Town Hall.
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.
n Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Free showing of “The Third Wife,” 5:30 p.m., Klamath County Library. The film is rated R in Vietnamese with English subtitles.
n Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery Board, 5:30 p.m., 3200 E. Langell Valley Road in Bonanza.
n Blue Zones-inspired cooking class, 6 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1735 Main St. Free classes with demonstration and taste testing.
n Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Texas Hold’em at 6 p.m. in Klamath Falls Moose Lodge at 1577 Oak Ave. Information: 541-891-4688.
n Merrill Common Council, 6 p.m., Merrill City Hall.
n Information on being a docent on the Amtrak’s Coast Starlight Route will be provided at 6:30 p.m. in the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets.
n Klamath Basin Audubon, 6:30 p.m., Fisher Nicholson Realty at 403 Main St. Jaime Stephens, director of Klamath Bird Observatory Science, will be the guest speaker.
n Order of Eastern Star, 7 p.m., 707 High St. Preceded by refreshments at 6 p.m.
n Back Country Horsemen High Desert Trail Riders, 7 p.m., Elmer’s Restaurant, 3030 S. Sixth St. Preceded by a social hour at 6 p.m.
n Malin City Council, 7:30 p.m., Malin City Hall.
Wednesday
n Veterans Breakfast, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Disabled American Veterans, 2809 Avalon St. $4 donations accepted.
n American Red Cross Bloodmobile, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center.
Pelican Piecemakers quilting club, 9 a.m. to noon, 4849 S. Sixth St.
Opening reception for fiber art works by Liz Hubbard, 10 a.m. to noon, Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery at Main and Spring streets.
Daytime art gathering, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Two Rivers Gallery at 140 1st St. in Chiloquin.
An annual remembrance of 9/11 will be held by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1383 at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Monument at the Klamath County Courthouse.
Sojourners Ladies Group lunch, bridge and pinochle, 11 a.m., Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
Senior meals, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
Klamath Soil and Water Conservation District board of directors, noon, Suite 200, 1945 Main St.
Linkville Kiwanis Club, noon, King Wah at 2765 Pershing Way.
Dancing to live music by Take Four Band from 1 to 3:15 p.m. in Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
Charity in Stitches, 1 to 3 p.m., Yarnz 4 Ewe, 2617 Pershing Way. Items made for donation. Information, 541-798-5596.
Qigong exercise classes, 4 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
Beginning tai chi, 5:30 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Two Rivers Art Gallery camera club, 7 p.m., Chiloquin.
Ballroom dancing at 7 p.m. in Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave.