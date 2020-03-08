Sunday
Rock, Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show, 9:30 a.m., Klamath County Fairgrounds, 3531 S. 6th St.
Ranger-guided snowshoe walks, 1 p.m., Crater Lake National Park.
Pickleball, 2 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1735 Main St.
Film screening “A Faster Horse”, 2 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater, 218 N. 7th St.
Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
MONDAY, MARCH 9
Music and Movement, 11 a.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
Wellness Center Info Session, 12:30 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
Smart Start Community Class, 1 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
Teen Fanfic Writers Club, 3:30 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
Body Acceptance Chair Fitness, 3:30 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
In-chair yoga, 4 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Center, 2045 Arthur St.
Body Accpetance Circuit Training, 4 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
Yoga for Every Body, 5 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Center, 2045 Arthur St.
Community Service and Dinner, 5:30 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1735 Main St.
Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Republican Candidate Town Hall, 6 p.m., Oregon Tech, 3201 Campus Dr.
Body Acceptance Yoga, 6:15 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Chiloquin City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Chiloquin City Hall.
Klamath Falls Planning Commission public hearing, 7 p.m., Klamath Falls City Administration Building, 500 Klamath Ave.