Saturday, Dec. 21
Santa Claus will be at Coastal Farm & Ranch from 9 to 11 a.m.
Stukel Mountain Stranglers will perform and Santa Claus will be there at 5:30 p.m. in Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
Black Cadillac Kings will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Texas Hold'em at 7:30 p.m. in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
Sunday
A Festival of Lessons and Carols," a service of scripture and music, will be held at 7 p.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A musical prelude will precede it at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.
Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken 'n' Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday
Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Tuesday
Modoc County Supervisors meeting, 10 a.m., Modoc County Courthouse in Alturas.
Peers Support Group meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. at 2421 Washburn Way, Suite E.
Klamath Falls Lions Club meeting, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.
Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
Cub Scout Pack 75 meeting, 3:15 p.m., Henley Elementary School.
Disabled American Veterans and Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association will host a free Christmas dinner for all military veterans and their families and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. in Veterans of Foreign Wars at 515 Klamath Ave. Santa Claus will also be there.
Lakeview Town Council meeting, 4 p.m., Lakeview Town Hall.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.
Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.
Chiloquin City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Chiloquin City Hall.
Order of Eastern Star meeting at 7 p.m. at 707 High St. Preceded by refreshments at 6 p.m.