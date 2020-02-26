Wednesday
n Red Cross Blood Drive, 7 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n A Veterans Breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Disabled American Veterans, 2809 Avalon St. $4 donations will be accepted.
n Pelican Piecemakers quilting club meeting, 9 a.m. to noon, 4849 S. Sixth St.
n Life with Kids Parenting class, 9:30 a.m., Refuge City Church, 2610 Shasta Way.
n Free tax help, 10 a.m., Chiloquin Branch Library, 140 S. 1st Ave., Chiloquin.
n Daytime art gathering from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Two Rivers Gallery at 140 1st St. in Chiloquin.
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Sojourners Ladies Group lunch, bridge and pinochle, 11 a.m., Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n Linkville Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, King Wah at 2765 Pershing Way.
n Celebration of Birds art exhibit, 12 p.m., Klamath Art Association Gallery, 120 Riverside Drive.
n Dancing to live music by Take Four Band from 1 to 3:15 p.m. in Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Everyone is invited.
n Free tax help, 1 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Charity in Stitches meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. in Yarnz 4 Ewe, 2617 Pershing Way. Items are made for donations. For more information, call Kay at 541-798-5596.
n Body Acceptance Chair Fitness, 3:30 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n After-school teen hour, 4 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Qigong exercise classes, 4 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Body Acceptance Circuit Training, 4 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Teen Dungeons & Dragons, 5 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Body Acceptance Yoga, 5:15 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Beginning tai chi, 5:30 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Cub Scout Pack 24 meeting, 5:30 p.m., Chiloquin Elementary School.
n KCC nursing program application informational sessions, 5:30 p.m., Klamath Community College.
n Texas Hold ‘em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Ballroom dancing at 7 p.m. in Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave.
n Carlene Carter performance at 7:30 p.m. in Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $49, $38 and $27.
Thursday
n Red Cross Blood Drive, 7 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Awake @ 8 Chamber Greeters, 8-9 a.m., Edward Jones, 1307 Alameda Ave., Suite B.
nTOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Body Acceptance Chair Fitness, 4:15 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Wellness Center info session, 5 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Body Acceptance Circuit Training, 5:15 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Thursday Indoor Walking Moai, a Blue Zones Project, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m, in Mike’s Field House at Steen Sports Park.
n Play2Learn night kindergarten prep, 5:30 p.m., Gilchrist Elementary, 201 Mountain View Drive, Gilchrist.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
n Cholesterol and Heart Health seminar, 6 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Bonanza Big Springs Park and Recreation District board of directors meeting, 6 p.m., Bonanza Community Center.
n Ready to Rent class, 6 p.m., Klamath Community College, Building 8.