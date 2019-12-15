Today
n Singing Christmas Tree at 2 p,m. Sunday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $12 for age 12 and older and $5 for children.
n Santa Claus will be at Coastal Farm & Ranch from 2 to 4 p.m,
n Lads of Leisure will perform from 5:30 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n American Red Cross Bloodmobile, noon to 5 p.m., Cerulean Inn at 100 Main St.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Dorris City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Dorris City Hall.
n Klamath Falls City Council meeting, 7 p.m., city administration building.
Tuesday
n Modoc County Supervisors meeting, 10 a.m., Modoc County Courthouse in Alturas.
n American Red Cross Bloodmobile, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chiloquin High School.
n Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n Klamath Falls Lions Club meeting, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.
n Parkinson’s Disease Support Group meeting, 1 p.m., Crystal Terrace Retirement Center at 1000 Town Center Drive. Preceded by optional no-host lunch. For more information, call Ron at 541-591-0686.
n Needle crafter club, 1:30 p.m., Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop in Chiloquin.
n Alturas City Council meeting, 2 p.m., Alturas City Hall.
n Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n Cub Scout Pack 75 meeting, 3:15 p.m., Henley Elementary School.
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.
n Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Tulelake City Council meeting, 5:30 p.m., Tulelake City Hall.
n Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.