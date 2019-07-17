Today & Thursday
n Comedian and circus performer Henrik Bothe will perform at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for the summer reading program in the Klamath County Library. After the show, lunch will be available across the street on the Klamath County Courthouse lawn. Bothe will also perform at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Chiloquin Branch Library and on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Keno Branch Library and at 2 p.m. Sprague River Branch Library.
Today
n Veterans Breakfast, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Disabled American Veterans, 2809 Avalon St. $4 donations accepted.
n Pelican Piecemakers quilting club, 9 a.m. to noon, 4849 S. Sixth St.
n Daytime art gathering, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Two Rivers Gallery, 140 First St., Chiloquin.
n Stories, crafts, skits and science projects for children 4 to 6 years old, 10 to 11 a.m., Klamath Falls Adventist Christian School, 2499 Main St.
n Lake County Commissioners, 10 a.m., Lake County Courthouse in Lakeview.
n Klamath 911 Emergency Communications District board of directors, 10 a.m., 2543 Shasta Way.
n The Answer People, 10 a.m. to noon, Klamath Community College.
n Senior meals, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Free community concert featuring Dixieland Haute Schatz, noon, First United Methodist Church, 230 N. 10th St., concluding with a sing-a-long with Charles Charles accompanying on his guitar.
n Bill Palmer will perform from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Sugarman’s Corner, Main and Sixth streets.
n Linkville Kiwanis Club, noon, King Wah at 2765 Pershing Way.
n Dancing to live music by Take Four Band from 1 to 3:15 p.m. in Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Open also to younger couples.
n Charity in Stitches, 1 to 3 p.m., Yarnz 4 Ewe, 2617 Pershing Way. Items made for donations. Information, 541-798-5596.
n Qigong exercise classes, 4 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Beginning tai chi, 5:30 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Chiloquin-Agency Lake Rural Fire Protection District board of directors, 6 p.m., district’s administration building.
n Klamath Basin Amateur Radio Association, 6:30 p.m., Washington Federal meeting room, 5215 S. Sixth St.
n Ballroom dancing at 7 p.m. in Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave.
n Wiard Memorial Park District, 7 p.m., 2800 Wiard St.
Thursday
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n Golden Age Club card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club, 1 p.m., Klamath County Library. Information, 541-882-1980.
n Klamath County School District board of directors, 3 p.m., school district office at 2845 Greensprings Drive.
n Alzheimer’s Support Group, 5:30 p.m. Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care, 615 Washburn Way.
n Bingo at 6 p.m. in Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Third Thursday has many businesses remaining open past usual closing times with art, food and music available, including live music by Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine at 6 p.m.
n Texas Hold’em, 6 p.m. to midnight, American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bonanza Big Springs Park and Recreation District board of directors, 6 p.m., Bonanza Community Center.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.