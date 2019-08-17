Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Guitar
Stock image

To submit an item for Upcoming, email clerk@heraldandnews.com, or write to Herald and News, P.O. Box 788, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Include a contact name and number in case we have questions. Placement is on a space-available basis.

Saturday, Aug. 17

 Tulelake Shindig Street Fair & Bazaar, the Biggest Little Street Fair & Bazaar in Northern California, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Otis Roper Park in Tulelake. Includes live music, vendors, informational booths, and food trucks.

 Klamath-Lake Community Action Services and area churches will host a back-to-school backpack giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Linman Hall at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.

 Book signings will be held by Rick Steber, Larry Powers, Lee Juillerat, Marie Lee and authors of the most recent Shaw Historical Library journal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Basin Book Trader at 5507 S. Sixth St.

 Ten musical performers will participate in "Woodstock 50th Celebration" from 4 to 8 p.m. in Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane. They are Bill Palmer, Ron Stevens, Treve Sears, Erin Barker, Jim Gillam, Trisha Daniel, Lou Levison, Glenn Justus, Tom Franks and Rod Kucera.

 16th Annual Klammie Awards Ceremony at 7:30 p.m. in the Linkville Playhouse. Featured will be special musical performances and several comedy vignettes. Tickets are $10 and, for loge seating, $12, which includes a special gal reception at 6:30 p.m.

 Melonballers will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.

 Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.

 Open mic at 8 p.m. in Gino's at 147 E. Main St.

 Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.

Sunday, Aug. 18

 Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken 'n' Cheers, 3310 Madison St.

Monday, Aug. 19

 Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.

 Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.

 Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.

 Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.

 Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.

 Dorris City Council, 6:30 p.m., Dorris City Hall.

 Klamath Falls City Council, 7 p.m., city administration building.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

 Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.

 Klamath Falls Lions Club meeting, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.

 Parkinson's Disease Support Group, 1 p.m., Crystal Terrace Retirement Center, 1000 Town Center Drive. Preceded by optional no host lunch. Information: 541-591-0686.

 Needle crafter club, 1:30 p.m., Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop in Chiloquin.

 Alturas City Council meeting, 2 p.m., Alturas City Hall.

 Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.

 TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.

 Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.

 Tulelake City Council meeting, 5:30 p.m., Tulelake City Hall.

 Mills Neighborhood Association, 6 p.m., Integral Youth Services center, 711 E. Main St. Reorganization of the association will be discussed.

 Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.

 Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.

 Texas Hold'em at 6 p.m. in Klamath Falls Moose Lodge at 1577 Oak Ave. (call Dale at 541-891-4688 for more information).

 Klamath Film meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lake of the Woods Resort.

Tags