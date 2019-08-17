To submit an item for Upcoming, email clerk@heraldandnews.com, or write to Herald and News, P.O. Box 788, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Include a contact name and number in case we have questions. Placement is on a space-available basis.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Tulelake Shindig Street Fair & Bazaar, the Biggest Little Street Fair & Bazaar in Northern California, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Otis Roper Park in Tulelake. Includes live music, vendors, informational booths, and food trucks.
Klamath-Lake Community Action Services and area churches will host a back-to-school backpack giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Linman Hall at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
Book signings will be held by Rick Steber, Larry Powers, Lee Juillerat, Marie Lee and authors of the most recent Shaw Historical Library journal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Basin Book Trader at 5507 S. Sixth St.
Ten musical performers will participate in "Woodstock 50th Celebration" from 4 to 8 p.m. in Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane. They are Bill Palmer, Ron Stevens, Treve Sears, Erin Barker, Jim Gillam, Trisha Daniel, Lou Levison, Glenn Justus, Tom Franks and Rod Kucera.
16th Annual Klammie Awards Ceremony at 7:30 p.m. in the Linkville Playhouse. Featured will be special musical performances and several comedy vignettes. Tickets are $10 and, for loge seating, $12, which includes a special gal reception at 6:30 p.m.
Melonballers will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
Open mic at 8 p.m. in Gino's at 147 E. Main St.
Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken 'n' Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday, Aug. 19
Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Dorris City Council, 6:30 p.m., Dorris City Hall.
Klamath Falls City Council, 7 p.m., city administration building.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
Klamath Falls Lions Club meeting, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.
Parkinson's Disease Support Group, 1 p.m., Crystal Terrace Retirement Center, 1000 Town Center Drive. Preceded by optional no host lunch. Information: 541-591-0686.
Needle crafter club, 1:30 p.m., Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop in Chiloquin.
Alturas City Council meeting, 2 p.m., Alturas City Hall.
Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.
Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
Tulelake City Council meeting, 5:30 p.m., Tulelake City Hall.
Mills Neighborhood Association, 6 p.m., Integral Youth Services center, 711 E. Main St. Reorganization of the association will be discussed.
Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.
Texas Hold'em at 6 p.m. in Klamath Falls Moose Lodge at 1577 Oak Ave. (call Dale at 541-891-4688 for more information).
Klamath Film meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lake of the Woods Resort.