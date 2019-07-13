To submit an item for Upcoming, email clerk@heraldandnews.com, or write to Herald and News, P.O. Box 788, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Include a contact name and number in case we have questions. Placement is on a space-available basis.
Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14
■ Second Annual Lost River Bluegrass Festival at Merrill Civic Center.
Saturday, July 13
■ Tom Franks will perform from 9 to 11 a.m. at Farmers Market at Main and Ninth streets.
■ Fifth Annual Basin Brew & Q at Steen Sports Park. Performers include Racyne Parker from 11 a.m. to noon; Lucky Aces from 12:30 to 2 p.m.; Threadz from 2:30 to 4 p.m.; Rachel and the Red Light District from 4:30 to 6 p.m.; Black Cadillac Kings from 6:30 to 8 p.m.; Electric Mud from 8:30 to 10 p.m.
■ An opening reception for Klamath Falls artist Dorothy Hale will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Modic Gallery inside the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets, where her artwork will be on display through August.
■ Klamath Rails meeting, 1 p.m., 1103 Homedale Road.
■ Sons of Norway, Roald Lodge, meeting, 1 p.m., 2209 Gary St.
■ "Madagascar Jr., A Musical Adventure" will be presented at 2 and 5:30 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $25.
■ Open mic at 8 p.m. in Gino's at 147 E. Main St.
■ Nephilim will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
■ The movie "Miracle" about the U.S. ice hockey team winning a gold medal in the 1980 Winter Olympics will be shown at 9 p.m. in the Collier Ice Arena. Cost is $10 per carload. Those attending are asked to bring their own seating.
■ Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
Sunday, July 14
■ Code Blue will perform from 5 to 8 p.m. in Klamath Basin Brewing at 1320 Main St.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken 'n' Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday, July 15
■ Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
■ Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
■ Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
■ Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Dorris City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Dorris City Hall.
■ Klamath Falls City Council meeting, 7 p.m., city administration building.
Tuesday, July 16
■ Klamath Falls Lions Club meeting, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.
■ Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
■ Needle crafter club, 1:30 p.m., Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop in Chiloquin.
■ A documentary, "Did You Wonder Who Fired the Gun?" will be shown at 2 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. Focuses on the injustice of a white man getting away with murdering a black man.
■ Alturas City Council meeting, 2 p.m., Alturas City Hall.
■ Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
■ TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.
■ Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
■ Tulelake City Council meeting, 5:30 p.m., Tulelake City Hall.
■ Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.
■ Texas Hold'em at 6 p.m. in Klamath Falls Moose Lodge at 1577 Oak Ave. (call Dale at 541-891-4688 for more information).
■ Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.