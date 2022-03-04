4-09 klamath community band

Klamath Community Band will perform March 13 in Klamath Falls.

 H&N photo by Kurt Liedtke

Upcoming events at the Ross Ragland Theater include a performance by the Klamath Symphony on March 6 and a space-themed program by the Klamath Community Band on March 13.

The symphony’s event is scheduled for Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Dan Conrad and Chris Benjamin will conduct the performance entitled “New Frontier” with a focus on future life and technologies.

The community band’s concert is Sunday, March 13, at 2 p.m. and is entitled “To Infinity and Beyond.”

The performance features music from “Star Wars,” “Superman,” “Star Trek” and “Toy Story” along with other science fiction and space-themed music.

Tickets to both events are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and military $11 for students. Kids under age 12 are admitted for free.

For more information: www.ragland.org

