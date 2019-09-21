Washburn Way lane closure:
The Eastern lane going north on Washburn Way, along with the sidewalk, will be closed 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.Wednesday through Friday, Sept. 25-27, for a fiber optic cable project.
C-2 Utilities will be pulling fiber optic cable to a pedestal on Washburn Way, for CenturyLink. There will be signs and a flagger.
Klamath County road maintenance:
■ Sidewalk ramp replacements: Homedale Road Monday through Friday, Sept. 23-27. Shasta Way – South Sixth Street.
■ Crack seal crew: Drews Road and miscellaneous county roads.
■ Utility Work (Century Link): Sprague River Road
■ Utility work: From Chiloquin to Highway 140 along shoulder of road. In general, flagging stations will be set up at the end of the work zone and delays will be up to 20 minutes.
For information regarding work, contact the public works department at 541-883-4696.
City of Klamath Falls road maintenance:
■ Street crews will be skin patching Washburn Way, Crosby to Hillyard from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Expect traffic control and delays.
■ Street crews will be making repairs on the 600 block of Doty from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect traffic control and delays.
For more information, call the city public works department at 541-883-5385.