Friday, March 19
n Klamath County Historical Society presents a video of Gloria Sullivan’s Women’s History Month presentation, since an in-person program is not possible this year. The 30-minute program will present the stories of four outstanding women in Klamath’s history: Rose Poole, Gerta Hyde, Pat McMillan and Calle Timms.
Beginning March 19, this YouTube presentation can be seen by going to the Klamath County Historical Society website and clicking on Women’s History Month.
Monday, March 22
n Red Cross Blood donation, 12-5 p.m., Refuge City Church, 2610 Shasta Way
Wednesday, March 24
n Red Cross Blood donation,10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 2408 Homedale Road
Thursday, March 25
n Red Cross Blood donation,11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., LDS — Klamath Falls Stake, 6630 Alva