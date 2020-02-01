Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
A 'cattle community': Bull, horse sale celebrates 60 years

A pen of five purebred Hereford heifers consigned by Poe Valley resident Jake Drost on Wednesday awaits the Bull and Horse sale this weekend.

 H&N photo by Holly Dillemuth

Saturday, Feb. 1

■ Stamp Collecting Club meeting, 10 a.m. to noon, South Suburban Library at 3625 Summers Lane.

■ Midland Grange No. 781 will hold a card party at 1 p.m. at the corner of Joe Wright Road and Tingley Lane. Cribbage and pinochle will be played.

■ "Winter Skate-tacular" at 7 p.m. at Bill Collier Ice Arena. Tickets are $22 for reserved bleacher seats and $11 for persons 6 years old and older for standing along one side of the arena. Children 5 years old and younger will be admitted free.

■ Chemtrail will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. in Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.

■ Queen National performance at 7:30 p.m. in Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $49, $38 and $27.

■ "A Slice of the Blarney," a comedy by Kitty Burns, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. in the Linkville Playhouse.

■ Texas Hold'em at 7:30 p.m. in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.

■ Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.

Sunday, Feb. 2

■ The annual “Celebration of Birds” exhibit will be held starting with a public reception in Klamath Art Association Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive from noon to 4 p.m. and continue throughout the month.

■ Bluegrass Jam hosted by Ben and Fran Coker from 1 to 3 p.m. in Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.

■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken 'n' Cheers, 3310 Madison St.

Monday, Feb. 3

■ Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.

■ Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.

■ Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.

■ Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.

■ Bonanza Common Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Bonanza Town Hall.

■ Dorris City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Dorris City Hall.

■ Klamath Falls City Council meeting, 7 p.m., city administration building.

