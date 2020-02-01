To submit an item for Upcoming, email clerk@heraldandnews.com, or write to Herald and News, P.O. Box 788, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Include a contact name and number in case we have questions. Placement is on a space-available basis.
Saturday, Feb. 1
■ Stamp Collecting Club meeting, 10 a.m. to noon, South Suburban Library at 3625 Summers Lane.
■ Midland Grange No. 781 will hold a card party at 1 p.m. at the corner of Joe Wright Road and Tingley Lane. Cribbage and pinochle will be played.
■ "Winter Skate-tacular" at 7 p.m. at Bill Collier Ice Arena. Tickets are $22 for reserved bleacher seats and $11 for persons 6 years old and older for standing along one side of the arena. Children 5 years old and younger will be admitted free.
■ Chemtrail will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. in Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
■ Queen National performance at 7:30 p.m. in Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $49, $38 and $27.
■ "A Slice of the Blarney," a comedy by Kitty Burns, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. in the Linkville Playhouse.
■ Texas Hold'em at 7:30 p.m. in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
Sunday, Feb. 2
■ The annual “Celebration of Birds” exhibit will be held starting with a public reception in Klamath Art Association Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive from noon to 4 p.m. and continue throughout the month.
■ Bluegrass Jam hosted by Ben and Fran Coker from 1 to 3 p.m. in Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken 'n' Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday, Feb. 3
■ Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
■ Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
■ Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Bonanza Common Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Bonanza Town Hall.
■ Dorris City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Dorris City Hall.
■ Klamath Falls City Council meeting, 7 p.m., city administration building.