Wednesday, April 14
n EagleRidge High Board of Directors, board meeting at 4 p.m. at via Zoom. The meeting agenda includes discussion of home visits, compensation for retirees and executive director, establishment of a sustainability reserve fund, continuation of the hybrid model for the rest of the school year.
Friday, April 16
n Red Cross blood donation, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 2408 Homedale Road
Saturday, April 24
n Earth Day Celebration, Sustainable Klamath and Mills Neighborhood Association, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 601 East Main Street, other events at Mills Community Garden, corner of Orchard and Richmond. Spring cleaning block party. Free mattress recycling, collection site for batteries, glass and metal. Games, activities, seed planting and garden tours. Wear a mask.
Monday, April 26
n Red Cross blood donation,noon-5 p.m., Refuge City Church, 2610 Shasta Way
Tuesday, April 27
n Red Cross blood donation, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Klamath Community College Building 7, 7390 S. 6th Street
Wednesday, April 28
n Red Cross blood donation, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
Thursday, April 29
n Red Cross blood donation,9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
Monday, May 3
n Town of Bonanza regular monthly meeting, Bonanza Community Center, 6:30 p.m., 31899 Hwy 70