Tuesday, Oct. 27
n Klamath Falls City Council meeting. 7 p.m. 500 Klamath Ave.
n Board of Commissioners public meeting. 1 p.m. County Admin building, room 214.
n Virtual storytime on Facebook live. 11 a.m. Klamath County Library.
n Tai Chi for Seniors. Beginners 11 a.m., advanced 12:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Needlecraft Club. 1:30 p.m. Two Rivers Art Gallery.
n Bingo. 2 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Camp Write Stuff (online). 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.
n Teen Dungeons & Dragons (online). 1-7 p.m. Klamath County Library.
n EagleRidge High School Board of Directors meeting. 4 p.m. Online via Zoom.
n Ukulele class for seniors. 6:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
n SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Countdown to Crunch healthy eating drive. 1:30 p.m. www.healthyklamath.org/crunchatonce.
n Storytime for preschoolers. 1:30 p.m. Chiloquin Library.
n Answer People (temporarily meeting via Zoom).
n Teen Art Hour. 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.
n Qi Gong for Seniors. 4 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Basin Transit Service Transportation District Board of Directors meeting. 4:15 p.m. Teleconference.
n Adult Dungeons & Dragons (online). 6 p.m. Klamath County Library.
n Erin Barker in concert. 6 p.m. The Grocery Pub.
Thursday, Oct. 29
n Atrio Medicare Advantage Plan community meeting. 10 a.m. Klamath Chamber of Commerce.
n KBBH Counseling for Seniors. 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Children’s Story and Craft Time. 11 a.m. Keno Branch Library.
n Soroptimist International meeting. 12 [p.m. Nibbley’s Restaurant.
n Senior Center BINGO (call to reserve a seat). 3:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Teen Animal Crossing: New Horizons Hour (online). 4 p.m. Klamath County Library.
n Tom Franks in concert. 6 p.m. The American Legion Club.
n Halloween Movie Mash-up: Halloween. 7 p.m. Ross Ragland Theater. $10.
n Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum. 8 p.m. ($15). 426 Main St.
Friday, Oct. 30
n SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Storytime (online). 11 a.m. Klamath County Library.
n Teen Fan Club (online). 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.
n Harry Potter Month (online). 4 p.m. Klamath County Library.
n Line Dancing for Seniors. 7 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Bingo night. 6:30 p.m. ($16 buy-in). The Honker. Tulelake.
n Night Fire in concert. 7 p.m. The American Legion Club.
n Chris Garrett in concert. 7 p.m. The Jade Room.
n Halloween Movie Mash-up: Hocus Pocus. 7 p.m. Ross Ragland Theater, $10.
n Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum. 8 p.m. 426 Main St.
Saturday, Oct. 31
n Guided history hike in the Klamath River Canyon. Meet in Dorris.
n Nickle Bingo for Seniors. 12 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Little Linkville presents “Super John 3”. 1 p.m. Linkville Playhouse, $2.
n Senior Center BINGO (call to reserve a seat). 3:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum. 8 p.m. 426 Main St.
n Trunk or Treat Halloween Ghostacular. 3-7 p.m. Running Y Ranch Resort.
n Hallowsteen Spookpark: Trunk Street. 3-7 p.m. Steen Sports Park.
n Marty Combs in concert. 6 p.m. Lake of the Woods Resort.
n Night Fire in concert. 7 p.m. The American Legion Club.
n Gin & Tonic in concert. 7 p.m. The VFW.
n Rocky Horror Picture Show 45th anniversary screening. 7 p.m. Ross Ragland Theater.
n Rocky Horror Picture Show 45th anniversary screening. 10 p.m. Ross Ragland Theater.
Sunday, Nov. 1
n Little Linkville presents “Super John 3”. 1 p.m. Linkville Playhouse, $2.
n Little Linkville presents “Super John 3”. 3 p.m. Linkville Playhouse, $2.
Monday, Nov. 2
n SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Golden Age Club Bingo and card games. 11:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Yoga for Seniors. 4 p.m., 5 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Klamath Falls City Council meeting. 7 p.m. 500 Klamath Ave.