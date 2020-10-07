Wednesday, Oct. 7
n Pelican Piecemakers Quilting Club. 9 a.m. BBC Ministries.
n Open studio for painting and drawing. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Two Rivers Art Gallery.
n Bonanza Town Council special meeting. 12 p.m. Bonanza Town Hall.
n Storytime for preschoolers. 1:30 p.m. Chiloquin Library.
n Teen Art Hour. 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.
n Erin Barker in concert. 6 p.m. The Grocery Pub.
n Adult Dungeons & Dragons (online). 6 p.m. Klamath County Library.
n Bonanza Rural Fire Protection District monthly meeting. 7 p.m. Bonanza Fire Station.
Thursday, Oct. 8
n Awake @ 8 Chamber event. 8 a.m. Blue Zones Project.
n Children’s Story and Craft Time. 11 a.m. Keno Branch Library.
n Teen Animal Crossing: New Horizons Hour (online). 4 p.m. Klamath County Library.
n Adult Book Club (online). 4:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.
n Klamath Union’s production of William Shakespeare’s “The Twelfth Night.” 7 p.m. ($10). Ross Ragland Theater.
n Sonshine Mountain Band in concert. 6 p.m. The American Legion Post 8.
Friday, Oct. 9
n Storytime (online). 11 a.m. Klamath County Library.
n Farmer’s Market. 11:30 a.m. – late afternoon. 1st Ave. and Chocktoot St. parking lot. Chiloquin.
n Teen Fan Club (online). 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.
n Harry Potter Month (online). 4 p.m. Klamath County Library.
n Bingo night. 6:30 p.m. ($16 buy-in). The Honker. Tulelake.
n Gardening Trivia online tournament. 7 p.m. Klamath County Library.
n Klamath Union’s production of William Shakespeare’s “The Twelfth Night.” 7 p.m. ($10). Ross Ragland Theater.
n Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum. 8 p.m. ($15). 426 Main St.
Saturday, Oct. 10
n Klamath Falls Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
n Erin Barker in concert. 9 a.m. Klamath Farmer’s Market.
n Dan Hill in concert. 11:30 a.m. Klamath Farmer’s Market.
n Lemon Brick Road Studios Comics Club (online). 12 p.m. Klamath County Library.
n Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum. 8 p.m. ($15). 426 Main St.
Sunday, Oct. 11
n Night at the Cemetery. 2 p.m. Mt. Lake Cemetery.
Monday, Oct. 12
n Online documentary and discussion: “Love Child.” 7 p.m. Klamath County Library.