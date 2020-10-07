Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Wednesday, Oct. 7

n Pelican Piecemakers Quilting Club. 9 a.m. BBC Ministries.

n Open studio for painting and drawing. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Two Rivers Art Gallery.

n Bonanza Town Council special meeting. 12 p.m. Bonanza Town Hall.

n Storytime for preschoolers. 1:30 p.m. Chiloquin Library.

n Teen Art Hour. 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.

n Erin Barker in concert. 6 p.m. The Grocery Pub.

n Adult Dungeons & Dragons (online). 6 p.m. Klamath County Library.

n Bonanza Rural Fire Protection District monthly meeting. 7 p.m. Bonanza Fire Station.

Thursday, Oct. 8

n Awake @ 8 Chamber event. 8 a.m. Blue Zones Project.

n Children’s Story and Craft Time. 11 a.m. Keno Branch Library.

n Teen Animal Crossing: New Horizons Hour (online). 4 p.m. Klamath County Library.

n Adult Book Club (online). 4:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.

n Klamath Union’s production of William Shakespeare’s “The Twelfth Night.” 7 p.m. ($10). Ross Ragland Theater.

n Sonshine Mountain Band in concert. 6 p.m. The American Legion Post 8.

Friday, Oct. 9

n Storytime (online). 11 a.m. Klamath County Library.

n Farmer’s Market. 11:30 a.m. – late afternoon. 1st Ave. and Chocktoot St. parking lot. Chiloquin.

n Teen Fan Club (online). 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.

n Harry Potter Month (online). 4 p.m. Klamath County Library.

n Bingo night. 6:30 p.m. ($16 buy-in). The Honker. Tulelake.

n Gardening Trivia online tournament. 7 p.m. Klamath County Library.

n Klamath Union’s production of William Shakespeare’s “The Twelfth Night.” 7 p.m. ($10). Ross Ragland Theater.

n Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum. 8 p.m. ($15). 426 Main St.

Saturday, Oct. 10

n Klamath Falls Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

n Erin Barker in concert. 9 a.m. Klamath Farmer’s Market.

n Dan Hill in concert. 11:30 a.m. Klamath Farmer’s Market.

n Lemon Brick Road Studios Comics Club (online). 12 p.m. Klamath County Library.

n Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum. 8 p.m. ($15). 426 Main St.

Sunday, Oct. 11

n Night at the Cemetery. 2 p.m. Mt. Lake Cemetery.

Monday, Oct. 12

n Online documentary and discussion: “Love Child.” 7 p.m. Klamath County Library.

