Sunday, Oct. 25

n “31 Seasons: A Celebration of the Ross Ragland Theater’s Community.” 2 p.m. Ross Ragland Theater.

Monday, Oct. 26

n SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Golden Age Club Bingo and card games. 11:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Countdown to Crunch healthy eating drive. 1:30 p.m. www.healthyklamath.org/crunchatonce.

n Yoga for Seniors. 4 p.m., 5 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n KCC, SOU elementary education virtual open house. 5 p.m. Online.

n Proposed downtown parking boundary adjustment meeting. 7 p.m. 500 Klamath Ave.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

■ Klamath Falls City Council meeting. 7 p.m. 500 Klamath Ave.

n Board of Commissioners public meeting. 1 p.m. County Admin building, room 214.

n Virtual storytime on Facebook live. 11 a.m. Klamath County Library.

n Tai Chi for Seniors. Beginners 11 a.m., advanced 12:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Needlecraft Club. 1:30 p.m. Two Rivers Art Gallery.

n Bingo. 2 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Camp Write Stuff (online). 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.

n Teen Dungeons & Dragons (online). 1-7 p.m. Klamath County Library.

n EagleRidge High School Board of Directors meeting. 4 p.m. Online via Zoom.

n Ukulele class for seniors. 6:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

n SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Countdown to Crunch healthy eating drive. 1:30 p.m. www.healthyklamath.org/crunchatonce.

n Storytime for preschoolers. 1:30 p.m. Chiloquin Library.

n Answer People (temporarily meeting via Zoom).

n Teen Art Hour. 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.

n Qi Gong for Seniors. 4 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Basin Transit Service Transportation District Board of Directors meeting. 4:15 p.m. Teleconference.

n Adult Dungeons & Dragons (online). 6 p.m. Klamath County Library.

n Erin Barker in concert. 6 p.m. The Grocery Pub.

Thursday, Oct. 29

n KBBH Counseling for Seniors. 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Children’s Story and Craft Time. 11 a.m. Keno Branch Library.

n Senior Center BINGO (call to reserve a seat). 3:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Teen Animal Crossing: New Horizons Hour (online). 4 p.m. Klamath County Library.

n Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum. 8 p.m. ($15). 426 Main St.

Friday, Oct. 30

n SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Storytime (online). 11 a.m. Klamath County Library.

n Teen Fan Club (online). 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.

n Harry Potter Month (online). 4 p.m. Klamath County Library.

n Line Dancing for Seniors. 7 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Bingo night. 6:30 p.m. ($16 buy-in). The Honker. Tulelake.

n Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum. 8 p.m. 426 Main St.

Saturday, Oct. 31

n Guided history hike in the Klamath River Canyon. Meet in Dorris.

n Nickle Bingo for Seniors. 12 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Senior Center BINGO (call to reserve a seat). 3:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum. 8 p.m. 426 Main St.

n Trunk or Treat Halloween Ghostacular. 3-7 p.m. Running Y Ranch Resort.

n Hallowsteen Spookpark: Trunk Street. 3-7 p.m. Steen Sports Park.

n Rocky Horror Picture Show 45th anniversary screening. 7 p.m. Ross Ragland Theater.

n Rocky Horror Picture Show 45th anniversary screening. 10 p.m. Ross Ragland Theater.

