Thursday, Oct. 8
■ Awake @ 8 Chamber event. 8 a.m. Blue Zones Project.
■ KBBH Counseling for Seniors. 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Children’s Story and Craft Time. 11 a.m. Keno Branch Library.
■ Teen Animal Crossing: New Horizons Hour (online). 4 p.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Adult Book Club (online). 4:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Senior Center BINGO (call to reserve a seat). 3:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Klamath Union’s production of William Shakespeare’s “The Twelfth Night.” 7 p.m. ($10). Ross Ragland Theater.
■ Sonshine Mountain Band in concert. 6 p.m. The American Legion Post 8.
Friday, Oct. 9
■ SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Storytime (online). 11 a.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Farmer’s Market. 11:30 a.m. – late afternoon. 1st Ave. and Chocktoot St. parking lot. Chiloquin.
■ Teen Fan Club (online). 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Harry Potter Month (online). 4 p.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Bingo night. 6:30 p.m. ($16 buy-in). The Honker. Tulelake.
■ Line Dancing for Seniors. 7 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Gardening Trivia online tournament. 7 p.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Klamath Union’s production of William Shakespeare’s “The Twelfth Night.” 7 p.m. ($10). Ross Ragland Theater.
■ Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum. 8 p.m. ($15). 426 Main St.
Saturday, Oct. 10
■ Klamath Falls Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
■ Erin Barker in concert. 9 a.m. Klamath Farmer’s Market.
■ Dan Hill in concert. 11:30 a.m. Klamath Farmer’s Market.
■ Nickle Bingo for Seniors. 12 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Lemon Brick Road Studios Comics Club (online). 12 p.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Senior Center BINGO (call to reserve a seat). 3:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum. 8 p.m. ($15). 426 Main St.
Sunday, Oct. 11
■ Night at the Cemetery. 2 p.m. Mt. Lake Cemetery.
Monday, Oct. 12
■ SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Golden Age Club Bingo and card games. 11:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Yoga for Seniors. 4 p.m., 5 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Online documentary and discussion: “Love Child.” 7 p.m. Klamath County Library.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
■ Virtual storytime on Facebook live. 11 a.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Tai Chi for Seniors. Beginners 11 a.m., advanced 12:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Bingo. 2 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Camp Write Stuff (online). 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery Board Meeting. 5:30 p.m. 3200 E. Langell Valley Road.
■ Klamath Sustainable Communities Board Meeting. 7 p.m. Washington Federal Bank, 5215 S. 6th St.
■ Teen Dungeons & Dragons (online). 1-7 p.m. Klamath County Library.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
■ SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Storytime for preschoolers. 1:30 p.m. Chiloquin Library.
■ Women military and veteran social hour. 12 p.m. Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse.
■ Camera Club. 2 p.m. Two Rivers Art Gallery.
■ Teen Art Hour. 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.
■ EagleRidge High School Board meeting (online). 4 p.m. EagleRidge High School.
■ Qi Gong for Seniors. 4 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Adult Dungeons & Dragons (online). 6 p.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Trisha Daniel in concert. 6 p.m. The Grocery Pub.