Thursday, Oct. 8

■ Awake @ 8 Chamber event. 8 a.m. Blue Zones Project.

■ KBBH Counseling for Seniors. 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Children’s Story and Craft Time. 11 a.m. Keno Branch Library.

■ Teen Animal Crossing: New Horizons Hour (online). 4 p.m. Klamath County Library.

■ Adult Book Club (online). 4:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.

■ Senior Center BINGO (call to reserve a seat). 3:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Klamath Union’s production of William Shakespeare’s “The Twelfth Night.” 7 p.m. ($10). Ross Ragland Theater.

■ Sonshine Mountain Band in concert. 6 p.m. The American Legion Post 8.

Friday, Oct. 9

■ SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Storytime (online). 11 a.m. Klamath County Library.

■ Farmer’s Market. 11:30 a.m. – late afternoon. 1st Ave. and Chocktoot St. parking lot. Chiloquin.

■ Teen Fan Club (online). 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.

■ Harry Potter Month (online). 4 p.m. Klamath County Library.

■ Bingo night. 6:30 p.m. ($16 buy-in). The Honker. Tulelake.

■ Line Dancing for Seniors. 7 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Gardening Trivia online tournament. 7 p.m. Klamath County Library.

■ Klamath Union’s production of William Shakespeare’s “The Twelfth Night.” 7 p.m. ($10). Ross Ragland Theater.

■ Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum. 8 p.m. ($15). 426 Main St.

Saturday, Oct. 10

■ Klamath Falls Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

■ Erin Barker in concert. 9 a.m. Klamath Farmer’s Market.

■ Dan Hill in concert. 11:30 a.m. Klamath Farmer’s Market.

■ Nickle Bingo for Seniors. 12 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Lemon Brick Road Studios Comics Club (online). 12 p.m. Klamath County Library.

■ Senior Center BINGO (call to reserve a seat). 3:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum. 8 p.m. ($15). 426 Main St.

Sunday, Oct. 11

■ Night at the Cemetery. 2 p.m. Mt. Lake Cemetery.

Monday, Oct. 12

■ SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Golden Age Club Bingo and card games. 11:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Yoga for Seniors. 4 p.m., 5 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Online documentary and discussion: “Love Child.” 7 p.m. Klamath County Library.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

■ Virtual storytime on Facebook live. 11 a.m. Klamath County Library.

■ Tai Chi for Seniors. Beginners 11 a.m., advanced 12:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Bingo. 2 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Camp Write Stuff (online). 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.

■ Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery Board Meeting. 5:30 p.m. 3200 E. Langell Valley Road.

■ Klamath Sustainable Communities Board Meeting. 7 p.m. Washington Federal Bank, 5215 S. 6th St.

■ Teen Dungeons & Dragons (online). 1-7 p.m. Klamath County Library.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

■ SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Storytime for preschoolers. 1:30 p.m. Chiloquin Library.

■ Women military and veteran social hour. 12 p.m. Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse.

■ Camera Club. 2 p.m. Two Rivers Art Gallery.

■ Teen Art Hour. 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.

■ EagleRidge High School Board meeting (online). 4 p.m. EagleRidge High School.

■ Qi Gong for Seniors. 4 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Adult Dungeons & Dragons (online). 6 p.m. Klamath County Library.

■ Trisha Daniel in concert. 6 p.m. The Grocery Pub.

