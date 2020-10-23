Friday
■ SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Storytime (online). 11 a.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Pumpkin Palooza mini-golf tournament. 12-4 p.m. Running Y Ranch Resort.
■ Teen Fan Club (online). 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Harry Potter Month (online). 4 p.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Line Dancing for Seniors. 7 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Bill Collier Ice Arena opening night. 7 p.m. Collier Ice Arena.
■ “31 Seasons: A Celebration of the Ross Ragland Theater’s Community.” 7:30 p.m. Ross Ragland Theater.
■ Bingo night. 6:30 p.m. ($16 buy-in). The Honker. Tulelake.
■ Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum. 8 p.m. 426 Main St.
Saturday
■ Horse Mountain Trio in concert. 9 a.m. Klamath Farmer’s Market.
■ Scarecrow Row. 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Downtown Klamath Falls.
■ Sonshine Mountain Band in concert. 11:30 a.m. Klamath Farmer’s Market.
■ Nickle Bingo for Seniors. 12 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Lost River Walk and Fall Planting by Klamath Lake Land Trust.
■ Senior Center BINGO (call to reserve a seat). 3:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ “31 Seasons: A Celebration of the Ross Ragland Theater’s Community”. 7:30 p.m. Ross Ragland Theater.
■ Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum. 8 p.m. 426 Main St.
Sunday
■ “31 Seasons: A Celebration of the Ross Ragland Theater’s Community.” 2 p.m. Ross Ragland Theater.
Monday
■ SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Golden Age Club Bingo and card games. 11:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Countdown to Crunch healthy eating drive. 1:30 p.m. www.healthyklamath.org/crunchatonce.
■ Yoga for Seniors. 4 p.m., 5 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Proposed downtown parking boundary adjustment meeting. 7 p.m. 500 Klamath Ave.
Tuesday
■ Klamath Falls City Council meeting. 7 p.m. 500 Klamath Ave.
■ Board of Commissioners public meeting. 1 p.m. County Admin building, room 214.
■ Virtual storytime on Facebook live. 11 a.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Tai Chi for Seniors. Beginners 11 a.m., advanced 12:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Needlecraft Club. 1:30 p.m. Two Rivers Art Gallery.
■ Bingo. 2 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Camp Write Stuff (online). 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Teen Dungeons & Dragons (online). 1-7 p.m. Klamath County Library.
■ EagleRidge High School Board of Directors meeting. 4 p.m. Online via Zoom.
■ Ukulele class for seniors. 6:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
Wednesday
■ SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Countdown to Crunch healthy eating drive. 1:30 p.m. www.healthyklamath.org/crunchatonce.
■ Storytime for preschoolers. 1:30 p.m. Chiloquin Library.
■ Answer People (temporarily meeting via Zoom).
■ Teen Art Hour. 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Qi Gong for Seniors. 4 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Adult Dungeons & Dragons (online). 6 p.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Erin Barker in concert. 6 p.m. The Grocery Pub.
Thursday
■ KBBH Counseling for Seniors. 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Children’s Story and Craft Time. 11 a.m. Keno Branch Library.
■ Senior Center BINGO (call to reserve a seat). 3:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Teen Animal Crossing: New Horizons Hour (online). 4 p.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum. 8 p.m. ($15). 426 Main St.