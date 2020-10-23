Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Friday

■ SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Storytime (online). 11 a.m. Klamath County Library.

■ Pumpkin Palooza mini-golf tournament. 12-4 p.m. Running Y Ranch Resort.

■ Teen Fan Club (online). 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.

■ Harry Potter Month (online). 4 p.m. Klamath County Library.

■ Line Dancing for Seniors. 7 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Bill Collier Ice Arena opening night. 7 p.m. Collier Ice Arena.

■ “31 Seasons: A Celebration of the Ross Ragland Theater’s Community.” 7:30 p.m. Ross Ragland Theater.

■ Bingo night. 6:30 p.m. ($16 buy-in). The Honker. Tulelake.

■ Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum. 8 p.m. 426 Main St.

Saturday

■ Horse Mountain Trio in concert. 9 a.m. Klamath Farmer’s Market.

■ Scarecrow Row. 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Downtown Klamath Falls.

■ Sonshine Mountain Band in concert. 11:30 a.m. Klamath Farmer’s Market.

■ Nickle Bingo for Seniors. 12 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Lost River Walk and Fall Planting by Klamath Lake Land Trust.

■ Senior Center BINGO (call to reserve a seat). 3:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ “31 Seasons: A Celebration of the Ross Ragland Theater’s Community”. 7:30 p.m. Ross Ragland Theater.

■ Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum. 8 p.m. 426 Main St.

Sunday

■ “31 Seasons: A Celebration of the Ross Ragland Theater’s Community.” 2 p.m. Ross Ragland Theater.

Monday

■ SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Golden Age Club Bingo and card games. 11:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Countdown to Crunch healthy eating drive. 1:30 p.m. www.healthyklamath.org/crunchatonce.

■ Yoga for Seniors. 4 p.m., 5 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Proposed downtown parking boundary adjustment meeting. 7 p.m. 500 Klamath Ave.

Tuesday

■ Klamath Falls City Council meeting. 7 p.m. 500 Klamath Ave.

■ Board of Commissioners public meeting. 1 p.m. County Admin building, room 214.

■ Virtual storytime on Facebook live. 11 a.m. Klamath County Library.

■ Tai Chi for Seniors. Beginners 11 a.m., advanced 12:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Needlecraft Club. 1:30 p.m. Two Rivers Art Gallery.

■ Bingo. 2 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Camp Write Stuff (online). 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.

■ Teen Dungeons & Dragons (online). 1-7 p.m. Klamath County Library.

■ EagleRidge High School Board of Directors meeting. 4 p.m. Online via Zoom.

■ Ukulele class for seniors. 6:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

Wednesday

■ SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Countdown to Crunch healthy eating drive. 1:30 p.m. www.healthyklamath.org/crunchatonce.

■ Storytime for preschoolers. 1:30 p.m. Chiloquin Library.

■ Answer People (temporarily meeting via Zoom).

■ Teen Art Hour. 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.

■ Qi Gong for Seniors. 4 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Adult Dungeons & Dragons (online). 6 p.m. Klamath County Library.

■ Erin Barker in concert. 6 p.m. The Grocery Pub.

Thursday

■ KBBH Counseling for Seniors. 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Children’s Story and Craft Time. 11 a.m. Keno Branch Library.

■ Senior Center BINGO (call to reserve a seat). 3:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Teen Animal Crossing: New Horizons Hour (online). 4 p.m. Klamath County Library.

■ Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum. 8 p.m. ($15). 426 Main St.

