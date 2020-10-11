Sunday, Oct. 11
■ Night at the Cemetery. 2 p.m. Mt. Lake Cemetery.
■ Fill the Boot fundraiser for Two Four Two fire relief. 3-9 p.m. Klamath Basin Brewing.
Monday, Oct. 12
■ SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Golden Age Club Bingo and card games. 11:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Yoga for Seniors. 4 p.m., 5 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Online documentary and discussion: “Love Child.” 7 p.m. Klamath County Library.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
■ Virtual storytime on Facebook live. 11 a.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Tai Chi for Seniors. Beginners 11 a.m., advanced 12:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Bingo. 2 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Camp Write Stuff (online). 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery Board Meeting. 5:30 p.m. 3200 E. Langell Valley Road.
■ Klamath Sustainable Communities Board Meeting. 7 p.m. Washington Federal Bank, 5215 S. 6th St.
■ Teen Dungeons & Dragons (online). 1-7 p.m. Klamath County Library.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
■ SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Storytime for preschoolers. 1:30 p.m. Chiloquin Library.
■ Women military and veteran social hour. 12 p.m. Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse.
■ Klamath County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors meeting. 12 p.m. Teleconference.
■ Camera Club. 2 p.m. Two Rivers Art Gallery.
■ Teen Art Hour. 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.
■ EagleRidge High School Board meeting (online). 4 p.m. EagleRidge High School.
■ Qi Gong for Seniors. 4 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Adult Dungeons & Dragons (online). 6 p.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Trisha Daniel in concert. 6 p.m. The Grocery Pub.
Thursday, Oct. 15
■ Atrio Medicare Advantage Plan community meeting. 10 a.m. Klamath Chamber of Commerce.
■ Children’s Story and Craft Time. 11 a.m. Keno Branch Library.
■ KBBH Counseling for Seniors. 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Teen Animal Crossing: New Horizons Hour (online). 4 p.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Senior Center BINGO (call to reserve a seat). 3:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Bonanza Cares. 5:30 p.m. El Sombrero Loco Bonanza.
■ Tom Franks in concert. 6 p.m. The American Legion Post 8.
■ Amanda Munro in concert. 6 p.m. Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse.
Friday, Oct. 16
■ SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Storytime (online). 11 a.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Teen Fan Club (online). 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Harry Potter Month (online). 4 p.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Line Dancing for Seniors. 7 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Gardening Trivia online tournament. 7 p.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum. 8 p.m. ($15). 426 Main St.
Saturday, Oct. 17
■ Klamath Falls Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
■ KBS Extreme Sports Swap. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Klamath Basin Sports.
■ Erin Barker in concert. 9 a.m. Klamath Farmer’s Market.
■ Lou Levison in concert. 11:30 a.m. Klamath Farmer’s Market.
■ Nickle Bingo for Seniors. 12 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Comic Con Drawtober Speedrun (online). 11 a.m., 1 p.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Drawtober Speedrun (online). 11 a.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Senior Center BINGO (call to reserve a seat). 3:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum. 8 p.m. ($15). 426 Main St.