Wednesday
n SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Storytime for preschoolers. 1:30 p.m. Chiloquin Library.
n Answer People (temporarily meeting via Zoom).
n Teen Art Hour. 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.
n Qi Gong for Seniors. 4 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n After school skate. 4:15 p.m. Collier Ice Arena.
n Adult Dungeons & Dragons (online). 6 p.m. Klamath County Library.
Thursday
n KBBH Counseling for Seniors. 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Children’s Story and Craft Time. 11 a.m. Keno Branch Library.
n Soroptimist International meeting. 12 [p.m. Nibbley’s Restaurant.
n Senior Center BINGO (call to reserve a seat). 3:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Joint City/County work session meeting. 4 p.m. 500 Klamath Ave.
n Teen Animal Crossing: New Horizons Hour (online). 4 p.m. Klamath County Library.
n Klamath Film meeting. 6 p.m. Ross Ragland Theater conference room.
n Sonshine Mountain Band in concert. 6 p.m. Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse.
n Chris Garrett in concert. 6 p.m. The Jade Room.
Friday
n SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Storytime (online). 11 a.m. Klamath County Library.
n Teen Fan Club (online). 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.
n Outdoor Men’s Retreat. 3:30 p.m. Thrive Church.
n After school skate. 4:15 p.m. Collier Ice Arena.
n Open Mic Night hosted by Autopilot Miscreants. 6 p.m. Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse.
n Line Dancing for Seniors. 7 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Bingo night. 6:30 p.m. ($16 buy-in). The Honker. Tulelake.
n Open skate. 7 p.m. Collier Ice Arena.
n Linkville Players present “Talk Radio.” 7:30 p.m. Linkville Playhouse.
n Wired in concert. 7 p.m. The American Legion Club.
Saturday
n Craftrama Kindlemarket. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Klamath Falls Little League Complex.
n Quota of Klamath Falls Virtual Christmas Bazaar. 10 a.m. Live via Facebook.
n Art show and sale. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Favell Museum.
n Nickle Bingo for Seniors. 12 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Virtuosa Society concert. 12:30 p.m. Ross Ragland Theater.
n Open skate. 2 p.m. Collier Ice Arena.
n Concealed handgun license class. 3 p.m. Willy’s Pizzeria.
n Senior Center BINGO (call to reserve a seat). 3:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Outdoor Men’s Retreat. 3:30 p.m. Thrive Church.
n Open skate. 4:30 p.m. Collier Ice Arena.
n Klamath Rotary Club presents Novemberfest. 5 p.m. Klamath Yacht Club.
n Rogue Rage Duo in concert. 6 p.m. Lake of the Woods Resort.
n Open skate. 7 p.m. Collier Ice Arena.
n Night Fire in concert. 7 p.m. The American Legion Club.
n Linkville Players present “Talk Radio.” 7:30 p.m. Linkville Playhouse.
Sunday
n Try hockey for free. 10 a.m. Collier Ice Arena.
n Open skate. 2 p.m. Collier Ice Arena.
n “2020: a Good Year for Poetry.” 2 p.m. Klamath Library via Zoom.
n Father-daughter skate. 5:30 p.m. Collier Ice Arena.
n Adult hockey. 7:15 p.m. Collier Ice Arena.
Monday
n SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Golden Age Club Bingo and card games. 11:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Yoga for Seniors. 4 p.m., 5 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Hockey lessons. 5:30 p.m. Collier Ice Arena.
n Klamath Falls City Council meeting. 7 p.m. 500 Klamath Ave.
n PBS documentary “In My Blood it Runs” screening. 7 p.m. Klamath Library via Zoom.
Tuesday
n Klamath County Commissioners business meeting. 8:30 a.m. Government Center, Room 219.
n Atrio Medicare Advantage Plan community meeting. 10 a.m. Klamath Chamber of Commerce.
n Board of Commissioners public meeting. 1 p.m. County Admin building, room 214.
n Virtual storytime on Facebook live. 11 a.m. Klamath County Library.
n Tai Chi for Seniors. Beginners 11 a.m., advanced 12:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Needlecraft Club. 1:30 p.m. Two Rivers Art Gallery.
n Bingo. 2 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Camp Write Stuff (online). 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.
n Teen Dungeons & Dragons (online). 1-7 p.m. Klamath County Library.
n Bingo. 6 p.m. VFW Post 1383.
n Ukulele class for seniors. 6:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Bingo. 7 p.m. VFW Post 1383.
n Klamath Audubon virtual meeting with Chris Calonje. 7 p.m. klamathaudubon.org.