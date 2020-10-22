Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Thursday, Oct. 22

n Langell Valley Irrigation District executive/open session. 9:30 a.m. 9787 E. Langell Valley Road, Bonanza.

n KBBH Counseling for Seniors. 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Children’s Story and Craft Time. 11 a.m. Keno Branch Library.

n Virtual open house: protecting rights by Residential Facilities Ombudsman Program. 1 p.m. Register at www.oltco.org/rfo/registration.html

n Senior Center BINGO (call to reserve a seat). 3:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Teen Animal Crossing: New Horizons Hour (online). 4 p.m. Klamath County Library.

n “31 Seasons: A Celebration of the Ross Ragland Theater’s Community”. 7:30 p.m. Ross Ragland Theater.

n Amateur Radio seminar (online). 6 p.m. Klamath County Library.

n Trisha Daniel/Mother Crow in concert. 6 p.m. American Legion Post 8.

n International Fly Fishing Film Festival. 7 p.m. www.flyfilmfest.com

n Klamath County Museum acquisitions presentation. 7 p.m. KCM Facebook page.

n Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum. 8 p.m. ($15). 426 Main St.

Friday, Oct. 23

n SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Storytime (online). 11 a.m. Klamath County Library.

n Pumpkin Palooza mini-golf tournament. 12-4 p.m. Running Y Ranch Resort.

n Teen Fan Club (online). 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.

n Harry Potter Month (online). 4 p.m. Klamath County Library.

n Line Dancing for Seniors. 7 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n “31 Seasons: A Celebration of the Ross Ragland Theater’s Community”. 7:30 p.m. Ross Ragland Theater.

n Bingo night. 6:30 p.m. ($16 buy-in). The Honker. Tulelake.

n Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum. 8 p.m. 426 Main St.

Saturday, Oct. 24

n Horse Mountain Trio in concert. 9 a.m. Klamath Farmer’s Market.

n Scarecrow Row. Downtown Klamath Falls.

n Sonshine Mountain Band in concert. 11:30 a.m. Klamath Farmer’s Market.

n Nickle Bingo for Seniors. 12 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Lost River Walk and Fall Planting by Klamath Lake Land Trust.

n Senior Center BINGO (call to reserve a seat). 3:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n “31 Seasons: A Celebration of the Ross Ragland Theater’s Community.” 7:30 p.m. Ross Ragland Theater.

n Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum. 8 p.m. 426 Main St.

Sunday, Oct. 25

n “31 Seasons: A Celebration of the Ross Ragland Theater’s Community”. 2 p.m. Ross Ragland Theater.

Monday, Oct. 26

n SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Golden Age Club Bingo and card games. 11:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Countdown to Crunch healthy eating drive. 1:30 p.m. www.healthyklamath.org/crunchatonce.

n Yoga for Seniors. 4 p.m., 5 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Proposed downtown parking boundary adjustment meeting. 7 p.m. 500 Klamath Ave.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

n Klamath Falls City Council meeting. 7 p.m. 500 Klamath Ave.

n Board of Commissioners public meeting. 1 p.m. County Admin building, room 214.

n Virtual storytime on Facebook live. 11 a.m. Klamath County Library.

n Tai Chi for Seniors. Beginners 11 a.m., advanced 12:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Needlecraft Club. 1:30 p.m. Two Rivers Art Gallery.

n Bingo. 2 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Camp Write Stuff (online). 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.

■ Teen Dungeons & Dragons (online). 1-7 p.m. Klamath County Library.

■ EagleRidge High School Board of Directors meeting. 4 p.m. Online via Zoom.

■ Ukulele class for seniors. 6:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

■ SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Countdown to Crunch healthy eating drive. 1:30 p.m. www.healthyklamath.org/crunchatonce.

■ Storytime for preschoolers. 1:30 p.m. Chiloquin Library.

■ Answer People (temporarily meeting via Zoom).

■ Teen Art Hour. 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.

■ Qi Gong for Seniors. 4 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Adult Dungeons & Dragons (online). 6 p.m. Klamath County Library.

■ Erin Barker in concert. 6 p.m. The Grocery Pub.

Tags