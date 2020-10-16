Friday
■ SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Storytime (online). 11 a.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Teen Fan Club (online). 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Harry Potter Month (online). 4 p.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Open Mic Night. 6 p.m. Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse.
■ Line Dancing for Seniors. 7 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Gardening Trivia online tournament. 7 p.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum. 8 p.m. ($15). 426 Main St.
■ Night Fire in concert. 7 p.m. The American Legion Club.
Saturday
■ Klamath Falls Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
■ KBS Extreme Sports Swap. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Klamath Basin Sports.
■ Erin Barker in concert. 9 a.m. Klamath Farmer’s Market.
■ Lou Levison in concert. 11:30 a.m. Klamath Farmer’s Market.
■ Nickle Bingo for Seniors. 12 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Comic Con Drawtober Speedrun (online). 11 a.m., 1 p.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Astronomy Event by Klamath County Museum. 7 p.m. Conger Heights.
■ Drawtober Speedrun (online). 11 a.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Senior Center BINGO (call to reserve a seat). 3:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum. 8 p.m. ($15). 426 Main St.
■ Trivia Night. 6 p.m. Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse.
■ Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine in concert. 6 p.m. Lake of the Woods Resort.
■ Gin & Tonic in concert. 7 p.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars.
■ Rachel and the Red Light District in concert. 7 p.m. The American Legion Club.
Sunday
■ KBS Extreme Sports Swap. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Klamath Basin Sports.
■ 19th annual Rocky Point Fall Festival, 1-4 p.m. Rocky Point Fire Hall.
Monday
■ SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Golden Age Club Bingo and card games. 11:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Yoga for Seniors. 4 p.m., 5 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ KCC, SOU elementary education virtual open house. 5 p.m. Online.
■ Klamath Falls City Council meeting. 7 p.m. 500 Klamath Ave.
Tuesday
■ Atrio Medicare Advantage Plan community meeting. 10 a.m. Klamath Chamber of Commerce.
■ Virtual storytime on Facebook live. 11 a.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Tai Chi for Seniors. Beginners 11 a.m., advanced 12:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Needlecraft Club. 1:30 p.m. Two Rivers Art Gallery.
■ Bingo. 2 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Camp Write Stuff (online). 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Teen Dungeons & Dragons (online). 1-7 p.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Ukulele class for seniors. 6:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
Wednesday
■ SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Storytime for preschoolers. 1:30 p.m. Chiloquin Library.
■ Answer People (temporarily meeting via Zoom).
■ Teen Art Hour. 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Qi Gong for Seniors. 4 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Adult Dungeons & Dragons (online). 6 p.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Michael Fritschi in concert. 6 p.m. The Grocery Pub.
Thursday
■ KBBH Counseling for Seniors. 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Children’s Story and Craft Time. 11 a.m. Keno Branch Library.
■ Virtual open house: protecting rights by Residential Facilities Ombudsman Program. 1 p.m. Register at www.oltco.org/rfo/registration.html.
■ Senior Center BINGO (call to reserve a seat). 3:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
■ Teen Animal Crossing: New Horizons Hour (online). 4 p.m. Klamath County Library.
■ “31 Seasons: A Celebration of the Ross Ragland Theater’s Community”. 7:30 p.m. Ross Ragland Theater.
■ Amateur Radio seminar (online). 6 p.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Trisha Daniel/Mother Crow in concert. 6 p.m. American Legion Post 8.
■ International Fly Fishing Film Festival. 7 p.m. www.flyfilmfest.com
■ Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum. 8 p.m. ($15). 426 Main St.