Friday

■ SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Storytime (online). 11 a.m. Klamath County Library.

■ Teen Fan Club (online). 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.

■ Harry Potter Month (online). 4 p.m. Klamath County Library.

■ Open Mic Night. 6 p.m. Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse.

■ Line Dancing for Seniors. 7 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Gardening Trivia online tournament. 7 p.m. Klamath County Library.

■ Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum. 8 p.m. ($15). 426 Main St.

■ Night Fire in concert. 7 p.m. The American Legion Club.

Saturday

■ Klamath Falls Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

■ KBS Extreme Sports Swap. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Klamath Basin Sports.

■ Erin Barker in concert. 9 a.m. Klamath Farmer’s Market.

■ Lou Levison in concert. 11:30 a.m. Klamath Farmer’s Market.

■ Nickle Bingo for Seniors. 12 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Comic Con Drawtober Speedrun (online). 11 a.m., 1 p.m. Klamath County Library.

■ Astronomy Event by Klamath County Museum. 7 p.m. Conger Heights.

■ Drawtober Speedrun (online). 11 a.m. Klamath County Library.

■ Senior Center BINGO (call to reserve a seat). 3:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum. 8 p.m. ($15). 426 Main St.

■ Trivia Night. 6 p.m. Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse.

■ Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine in concert. 6 p.m. Lake of the Woods Resort.

■ Gin & Tonic in concert. 7 p.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars.

■ Rachel and the Red Light District in concert. 7 p.m. The American Legion Club.

Sunday

■ KBS Extreme Sports Swap. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Klamath Basin Sports.

■ 19th annual Rocky Point Fall Festival, 1-4 p.m. Rocky Point Fire Hall.

Monday

■ SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Golden Age Club Bingo and card games. 11:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Yoga for Seniors. 4 p.m., 5 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ KCC, SOU elementary education virtual open house. 5 p.m. Online.

■ Klamath Falls City Council meeting. 7 p.m. 500 Klamath Ave.

Tuesday

■ Atrio Medicare Advantage Plan community meeting. 10 a.m. Klamath Chamber of Commerce.

■ Virtual storytime on Facebook live. 11 a.m. Klamath County Library.

■ Tai Chi for Seniors. Beginners 11 a.m., advanced 12:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Needlecraft Club. 1:30 p.m. Two Rivers Art Gallery.

■ Bingo. 2 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Camp Write Stuff (online). 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.

■ Teen Dungeons & Dragons (online). 1-7 p.m. Klamath County Library.

■ Ukulele class for seniors. 6:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

Wednesday

■ SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Storytime for preschoolers. 1:30 p.m. Chiloquin Library.

■ Answer People (temporarily meeting via Zoom).

■ Teen Art Hour. 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.

■ Qi Gong for Seniors. 4 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Adult Dungeons & Dragons (online). 6 p.m. Klamath County Library.

■ Michael Fritschi in concert. 6 p.m. The Grocery Pub.

Thursday

■ KBBH Counseling for Seniors. 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Children’s Story and Craft Time. 11 a.m. Keno Branch Library.

■ Virtual open house: protecting rights by Residential Facilities Ombudsman Program. 1 p.m. Register at www.oltco.org/rfo/registration.html.

■ Senior Center BINGO (call to reserve a seat). 3:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

■ Teen Animal Crossing: New Horizons Hour (online). 4 p.m. Klamath County Library.

■ “31 Seasons: A Celebration of the Ross Ragland Theater’s Community”. 7:30 p.m. Ross Ragland Theater.

■ Amateur Radio seminar (online). 6 p.m. Klamath County Library.

■ Trisha Daniel/Mother Crow in concert. 6 p.m. American Legion Post 8.

■ International Fly Fishing Film Festival. 7 p.m. www.flyfilmfest.com

■ Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum. 8 p.m. ($15). 426 Main St.

