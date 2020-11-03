Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Tuesday

n Build My Future. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Klamath County Fairgrounds.

n Klamath County Commissioners business meeting. 8:30 a.m. Government Center, Room 219.

n Atrio Medicare Advantage Plan community meeting. 10 a.m. Klamath Chamber of Commerce.

n National Native American Heritage Month in-person and virtual event with guest speaker Dyami Thomas. 10:30 a.m. Chiloquin City Park.

n Board of Commissioners public meeting. 1 p.m. County Admin building, room 214.

n Virtual storytime on Facebook live. 11 a.m. Klamath County Library.

n Tai Chi for Seniors. Beginners 11 a.m., advanced 12:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Needlecraft Club. 1:30 p.m. Two Rivers Art Gallery.

n Bingo. 2 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Camp Write Stuff (online). 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.

n Teen Dungeons & Dragons (online). 1-7 p.m. Klamath County Library.

n EagleRidge High School Board of Directors meeting. 4 p.m. EagleRidge High School.

n Langell Valley Irrigation District meeting. 6 p.m. 9787 E. Langell Valley Rd., Bonanza.

n Ukulele class for seniors. 6:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

Wednesday

n SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Storytime for preschoolers. 1:30 p.m. Chiloquin Library.

n Answer People (temporarily meeting via Zoom).

n Teen Art Hour. 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.

n Qi Gong for Seniors. 4 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n After school skate. 4:15 p.m. Collier Ice Arena.

n Adult Dungeons & Dragons (online). 6 p.m. Klamath County Library.

Thursday

n KBBH Counseling for Seniors. 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Children’s Story and Craft Time. 11 a.m. Keno Branch Library.

n Soroptimist International meeting. 12 [p.m. Nibbley’s Restaurant.

n Senior Center BINGO (call to reserve a seat). 3:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Joint City/County work session meeting. 4 p.m. 500 Klamath Ave.

n Teen Animal Crossing: New Horizons Hour (online). 4 p.m. Klamath County Library.

n Klamath Film meeting. 6 p.m. Ross Ragland Theater conference room.

n Sonshine Mountain Band in concert. 6 p.m. Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse.

n Chris Garrett in concert. 6 p.m. The Jade Room.

Friday

n SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Storytime (online). 11 a.m. Klamath County Library.

n Teen Fan Club (online). 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.

n Outdoor Men’s Retreat. 3:30 p.m. Thrive Church.

n After school skate. 4:15 p.m. Collier Ice Arena.

n Open Mic Night hosted by Autopilot Miscreants. 6 p.m. Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse.

n Line Dancing for Seniors. 7 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Bingo night. 6:30 p.m. ($16 buy-in). The Honker. Tulelake.

n Open skate. 7 p.m. Collier Ice Arena.

n Linkville Players present “Talk Radio.” 7:30 p.m. Linkville Playhouse.

n Wired in concert. 7 p.m. The American Legion Club.

Saturday

n Craftrama Kindlemarket. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Klamath Falls Little League Complex.

n Quota of Klamath Falls Virtual Christmas Bazaar. 10 a.m. Live via Facebook.

n Nickle Bingo for Seniors. 12 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Virtuosa Society concert. 12:30 p.m. Ross Ragland Theater.

n Open skate. 2 p.m. Collier Ice Arena.

n Concealed handgun license class. 3 p.m. Willy’s Pizzeria.

n Senior Center BINGO (call to reserve a seat). 3:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Outdoor Men’s Retreat. 3:30 p.m. Thrive Church.

n Open skate. 4:30 p.m. Collier Ice Arena.

n Klamath Rotary Club presents Novemberfest. 5 p.m. Klamath Yacht Club.

n Rogue Rage Duo in concert. 6 p.m. Lake of the Woods Resort.

n Open skate. 7 p.m. Collier Ice Arena.

n Night Fire in concert. 7 p.m. The American Legion Club.

n Linkville Players present “Talk Radio.” 7:30 p.m. Linkville Playhouse.

Sunday

n Try hockey for free. 10 a.m. Collier Ice Arena.

n Open skate. 2 p.m. Collier Ice Arena.

n Father-daughter skate. 5:30 p.m. Collier Ice Arena.

n Adult hockey. 7:15 p.m. Collier Ice Arena.

Monday

n SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Golden Age Club Bingo and card games. 11:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Yoga for Seniors. 4 p.m., 5 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Hockey lessons. 5:30 p.m. Collier Ice Arena.

n Klamath Falls City Council meeting. 7 p.m. 500 Klamath Ave.

Tags