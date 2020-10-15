Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Thursday

n Atrio Medicare Advantage Plan community meeting. 10 a.m. Klamath Chamber of Commerce.

n Children’s Story and Craft Time. 11 a.m. Keno Branch Library.

n KBBH Counseling for Seniors. 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Teen Animal Crossing: New Horizons Hour (online). 4 p.m. Klamath County Library.

n Senior Center BINGO (call to reserve a seat). 3:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Bonanza Cares. 5:30 p.m. El Sombrero Loco Bonanza.

n Tom Franks in concert. 6 p.m. The American Legion Post 8.

n Amanda Munro in concert. 6 p.m. Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse.

Friday

n SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Storytime (online). 11 a.m. Klamath County Library.

n Teen Fan Club (online). 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.

n Harry Potter Month (online). 4 p.m. Klamath County Library.

n Open Mic Night. 6 p.m. Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse.

n Line Dancing for Seniors. 7 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Gardening Trivia online tournament. 7 p.m. Klamath County Library.

n Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum. 8 p.m. ($15). 426 Main St.

n Night Fire in concert. 7 p.m. The American Legion Club.

Saturday

n Klamath Falls Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

n KBS Extreme Sports Swap. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Klamath Basin Sports.

n Erin Barker in concert. 9 a.m. Klamath Farmer’s Market.

n Lou Levison in concert. 11:30 a.m. Klamath Farmer’s Market.

n Nickle Bingo for Seniors. 12 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Comic Con Drawtober Speedrun (online). 11 a.m., 1 p.m. Klamath County Library.

n Astronomy Event by Klamath County Museum. 7 p.m. Conger Heights.

n Drawtober Speedrun (online). 11 a.m. Klamath County Library.

n Senior Center BINGO (call to reserve a seat). 3:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum. 8 p.m. ($15). 426 Main St.

n Trivia Night. 6 p.m. Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse.

n Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine in concert. 6 p.m. Lake of the Woods Resort.

n Gin & Tonic in concert. 7 p.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars.

n Rachel and the Red Light District in concert. 7 p.m. The American Legion Club.

Sunday

n KBS Extreme Sports Swap. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Klamath Basin Sports.

n 19th annual Rocky Point Fall Festival, 1-4 p.m. Rocky Point Fire Hall.

Monday

n SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Golden Age Club Bingo and card games. 11:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Yoga for Seniors. 4 p.m., 5 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n KCC, SOU elementary education virtual open house. 5 p.m. Online.

n Klamath Falls City Council meeting. 7 p.m. 500 Klamath Ave.

Tuesday

n Atrio Medicare Advantage Plan community meeting. 10 a.m. Klamath Chamber of Commerce.

n Virtual storytime on Facebook live. 11 a.m. Klamath County Library.

n Tai Chi for Seniors. Beginners 11 a.m., advanced 12:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Needlecraft Club. 1:30 p.m. Two Rivers Art Gallery.

n Bingo. 2 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Camp Write Stuff (online). 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.

n Teen Dungeons & Dragons (online). 1-7 p.m. Klamath County Library.

n Ukulele class for seniors. 6:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

Wednesday

n SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Storytime for preschoolers. 1:30 p.m. Chiloquin Library.

n Answer People (temporarily meeting via Zoom).

n Teen Art Hour. 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.

n Qi Gong for Seniors. 4 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.

n Adult Dungeons & Dragons (online). 6 p.m. Klamath County Library.

n Michael Fritschi in concert. 6 p.m. The Grocery Pub.

