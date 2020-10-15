Thursday
n Atrio Medicare Advantage Plan community meeting. 10 a.m. Klamath Chamber of Commerce.
n Children’s Story and Craft Time. 11 a.m. Keno Branch Library.
n KBBH Counseling for Seniors. 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Teen Animal Crossing: New Horizons Hour (online). 4 p.m. Klamath County Library.
n Senior Center BINGO (call to reserve a seat). 3:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Bonanza Cares. 5:30 p.m. El Sombrero Loco Bonanza.
n Tom Franks in concert. 6 p.m. The American Legion Post 8.
n Amanda Munro in concert. 6 p.m. Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse.
Friday
n SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Storytime (online). 11 a.m. Klamath County Library.
n Teen Fan Club (online). 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.
n Harry Potter Month (online). 4 p.m. Klamath County Library.
n Open Mic Night. 6 p.m. Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse.
n Line Dancing for Seniors. 7 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Gardening Trivia online tournament. 7 p.m. Klamath County Library.
n Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum. 8 p.m. ($15). 426 Main St.
n Night Fire in concert. 7 p.m. The American Legion Club.
Saturday
n Klamath Falls Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
n KBS Extreme Sports Swap. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Klamath Basin Sports.
n Erin Barker in concert. 9 a.m. Klamath Farmer’s Market.
n Lou Levison in concert. 11:30 a.m. Klamath Farmer’s Market.
n Nickle Bingo for Seniors. 12 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Comic Con Drawtober Speedrun (online). 11 a.m., 1 p.m. Klamath County Library.
n Astronomy Event by Klamath County Museum. 7 p.m. Conger Heights.
n Drawtober Speedrun (online). 11 a.m. Klamath County Library.
n Senior Center BINGO (call to reserve a seat). 3:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum. 8 p.m. ($15). 426 Main St.
n Trivia Night. 6 p.m. Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse.
n Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine in concert. 6 p.m. Lake of the Woods Resort.
n Gin & Tonic in concert. 7 p.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars.
n Rachel and the Red Light District in concert. 7 p.m. The American Legion Club.
Sunday
n KBS Extreme Sports Swap. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Klamath Basin Sports.
n 19th annual Rocky Point Fall Festival, 1-4 p.m. Rocky Point Fire Hall.
Monday
n SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Golden Age Club Bingo and card games. 11:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Yoga for Seniors. 4 p.m., 5 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n KCC, SOU elementary education virtual open house. 5 p.m. Online.
n Klamath Falls City Council meeting. 7 p.m. 500 Klamath Ave.
Tuesday
n Atrio Medicare Advantage Plan community meeting. 10 a.m. Klamath Chamber of Commerce.
n Virtual storytime on Facebook live. 11 a.m. Klamath County Library.
n Tai Chi for Seniors. Beginners 11 a.m., advanced 12:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Needlecraft Club. 1:30 p.m. Two Rivers Art Gallery.
n Bingo. 2 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Camp Write Stuff (online). 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.
n Teen Dungeons & Dragons (online). 1-7 p.m. Klamath County Library.
n Ukulele class for seniors. 6:30 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
Wednesday
n SAIL classes for seniors. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Storytime for preschoolers. 1:30 p.m. Chiloquin Library.
n Answer People (temporarily meeting via Zoom).
n Teen Art Hour. 3:30 p.m. Klamath County Library.
n Qi Gong for Seniors. 4 p.m. Klamath Basin Senior Center.
n Adult Dungeons & Dragons (online). 6 p.m. Klamath County Library.
n Michael Fritschi in concert. 6 p.m. The Grocery Pub.