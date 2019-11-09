To submit an item for Upcoming, email clerk@heraldandnews.com, or write to Herald and News, P.O. Box 788, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Include a contact name and number in case we have questions. Placement is on a space-available basis.
Saturday, Nov. 9
An all-ages workshop on how to transform household junk into works of art will be held from 10 a.m. to noon in the Klamath County Library,
Peace Memorial Women's Group will host the annual Fall Bazaar from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a soup lunch available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Hope Community Center will hold a bazaar on Homedale Road near South Sixth Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with lunch available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A free nature walk on a ridge overlooking Klamath Falls and the Link River Canyon at 10 a.m. To reach the departure point, go on Conger Avenue to California Avenue then turn left after about a block on First Street.
Sons of Norway, Roald Lodge, meeting, 1 p.m., 2209 Gary St.
Klamath Rails meeting, 2 p.m., Klamath County Museum.
"Five Women Wearing the Same Dress" will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $11 to $14.
Texas Hold'em at 7:30 p.m. in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Screening of "Only the Brave" at 2 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for senior citizens and $5 for students.
Klamath County Historical Society potluck, 2 p.m. in the Klamath County Museum meeting room on Spring Street. Meat will be provided; members are asked to bring table service and side dish. A program on the history of Klamath Union High School will be presented by Todd Kepple.
Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken 'n' Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday, Nov. 11
Telescopes will be set up at the Klamath Commons Park on Main Street to provide an opertunity to see the planet Mercury as it passes across the face of the sun. The transit will be in process as the sun rises shortly after 7 a.m. and will end about 10 a.m.
Free breakfast for veterans and their guests from 8 to 10 a.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Parade at 10 a.m. on Main Street from Spring Street to Veterans Memorial Park.
A ceremony at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park that will include a F-15 Flyover, "Star Spangled Banner" performed by Ipo Ross, Pledge of Allegiance led by Noko Herrera, invocation by Ben Quen, Veterans Day messages by Karen Johnson and Jeff Edwards, oldest Klamath County veteran dedication ceremony, prisoner of war/missing in action honors by Ben Quen and Duane Whitehead, rifle salute in Veterans of Foreign Wars, Marine Corps League and Disabled Ameircan Veterans Color Guard, and I'm Proud To Be an American presentation by Christopher Benjamin, and benediction by Ben Quen.
Free lunches at noon in Veterans of Foreign Wars at 515 Klamath Ave., the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets and The Leatherneck Club at 1019 Main St.
A Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. in Tulelake Veterans Park. Included will be the winners of the Tulelake Basin Republican Women Federated essay contest reciting their essays on "What the Flag Means To Me."
Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Chiloquin City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Chiloquin City Hall.