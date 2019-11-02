Saturday, Nov. 2
Special screening of "THX 1138" featuring the late Klamath Falls actor Don Pedro Colley will be held at 5 p.m. in the Pelican Cinemas. Tickets are $10.
Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lake of the Woods Resort.
Bingo at 6 p.m. in Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
Nashville based singer and songwriter David G. Smith will perform at 6 p.m. in Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
Texas Hold'em at 7:30 p.m. in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
Nightfire will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
Sunday, Nov. 3
A reception for the Klamath Art Gallery's annual Holiday Showcase will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at 120 Riverside Drive.
Bluegrass Jam hosted by Ben and Fran Coker from 1 to 4 p.m. in Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken 'n' Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday, Nov. 4
Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
American Red Cross Bloodmobile, noon to 5 p.m., Refuge City Church at 2610 Shasta Way.
Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Bonanza Common Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Bonanza Town Hall.
Dorris City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m,, Dorris City Hall.
Klamath Falls City Council meeting, 7 p.m., city administration building.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Siskiyou County Supervisors meeting, 10 a.m., Siskiyou County Courthouse in Yreka.
National Alliance of Mental Illness will host a family support group meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. at 2421 Washburn Way, Suite E.
Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
Klamath Falls Lions Club meeting, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.
Needle crafter club, 1:30 p.m., Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop in Chiloquin.
Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.
Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
Tulelake City Council meeting, 5:30 p.m., Tulelake City Hall.
Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.
Christian Motorcyclist Association meeting, 6 p.m., The Waffle Hut at 106 Main St.
Klamath County Democrats meeting, 6:30 p.m., Gaucho Collective at 1038 Main St.
Paisley City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Paisley City Hall.
Langell Valley Irrigation District board of directors meeting, 7 p.m., 9787 E. Langell Valley Road in Bonanza.