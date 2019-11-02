Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Saturday, Nov. 2

 Special screening of "THX 1138" featuring the late Klamath Falls actor Don Pedro Colley will be held at 5 p.m. in the Pelican Cinemas. Tickets are $10.

 Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lake of the Woods Resort.

 Bingo at 6 p.m. in Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.

 Nashville based singer and songwriter David G. Smith will perform at 6 p.m. in Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.

 Texas Hold'em at 7:30 p.m. in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.

 Nightfire will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.

 Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.

Sunday, Nov. 3

 A reception for the Klamath Art Gallery's annual Holiday Showcase will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at 120 Riverside Drive.

 Bluegrass Jam hosted by Ben and Fran Coker from 1 to 4 p.m. in Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.

 Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken 'n' Cheers, 3310 Madison St.

Monday, Nov. 4

 Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.

 American Red Cross Bloodmobile, noon to 5 p.m., Refuge City Church at 2610 Shasta Way.

 Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.

 Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.

 Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.

 Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.

 Bonanza Common Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Bonanza Town Hall.

 Dorris City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m,, Dorris City Hall.

 Klamath Falls City Council meeting, 7 p.m., city administration building.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

 Siskiyou County Supervisors meeting, 10 a.m., Siskiyou County Courthouse in Yreka.

 National Alliance of Mental Illness will host a family support group meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. at 2421 Washburn Way, Suite E.

 Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.

 Klamath Falls Lions Club meeting, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.

 Needle crafter club, 1:30 p.m., Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop in Chiloquin.

 Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.

 TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.

 Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.

Tulelake City Council meeting, 5:30 p.m., Tulelake City Hall.

 Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.

 Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.

 Christian Motorcyclist Association meeting, 6 p.m., The Waffle Hut at 106 Main St.

 Klamath County Democrats meeting, 6:30 p.m., Gaucho Collective at 1038 Main St.

 Paisley City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Paisley City Hall.

 Langell Valley Irrigation District board of directors meeting, 7 p.m., 9787 E. Langell Valley Road in Bonanza.

