To submit an item for Upcoming, email clerk@heraldandnews.com, or write to Herald and News, P.O. Box 788, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Include a contact name and number in case we have questions. Placement is on a space-available basis.
Saturday & Sunday, Jan. 18-19
■ 2020 TechCon, a Comic Con-style event, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. both days in the College Union at Oregon Institute of Technology. Attendance is free.
Saturday, Jan. 18
■ Any man interested in becoming a Mason or a Shriner is invited to a free breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. in Klamath Masonic Lodge No. 77 in the Scottish Rite building at 620 Walnut Ave.
■ PLAY Outdoors Youth Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the John Hancock Event Center on the Klamath County Fairgrounds. Attendance is free.
■ Teen Theater Performance of "The Princess and the Pirates" at 2 p.m. (for senior citizens) in the Ross Ragland Theater. Attendance is free with donations accepted.
■ Special Needs Activity Board will hold its “Welcome to the New Year Dance” from 5 to 8 p.m. in Building No. 2 on the Klamath County Fairgrounds. Open to all special needs persons and their families and friends. Cost, which includes a meal, is $4. D.J. Dan Hill will provide the music.
■ "A Slice of the Blarney," a comedy by Kitty Burns, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. in the Linkville Playhouse.
■ Texas Hold'em at 7:30 p.m. in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ Nephilim will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
■ Trivia hosted by Karyn the Cranium at 8 p.m. in Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
■ Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
Sunday, Jan. 19
■ Canceled due to the weather is A Deaf Chat closed captioning “Star Wars” movie that was scheduled to be held in the Pelican Cinemas.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken 'n' Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday, Jan. 20
■ “I Have a Dream” Chess Tournament from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Klamath Union High School. A $15 fee at the door.
■ Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
■ Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
■ Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.