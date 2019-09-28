To submit an item for Upcoming, email clerk@heraldandnews.com, or write to Herald and News, P.O. Box 788, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Include a contact name and number in case we have questions. Placement is on a space-available basis.
Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 27-29
"Our Town," a play by Thornton Wilder, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are from $11 to $14.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Tom Franks will perform from 9 to 11 a.m. at Main and Ninth streets during the Farmers Market.
Klamath County Beekeepers Association meeting, 9 a.m., Oregon State University Extension Service, 6923 Washburn Way.
The annual genealogy seminar sponsored by the Klamath Basin Genealogical Society will be held in the Klamath County Library. Sessions will include: "You Found Them in the Cenus, Now What?" from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; "Finding Religious Records" from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m.; "Probate Records Prove Connections" from 1 to 2 p.m.; "Finding Maiden Names" from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. Cost is $25 for members and $35 for non-members. Forms are available at the Klamath County Libraries and also from kbgskf@gmail.com.
Volunteers are sought for maintenance work on the Wingwatchers Trail from 10 a.m. to noon, starting at the visitors center at 205 Riverside Drive. Those participating are asked to bring gloves.
Klamath County Model Railroaders meeting, 1 p.m., Pizza Town, 6200 S. Sixth St.
Sons of Norway, Roald Lodge, meeting, 1 p.m., 2209 Gary St.
A Bunco funraiser for Triad School, will be held at 5 p.m. in the school at Summers Lane and South Sixth Street. Doors will open at 4 p.m. along with a potato bar. Cost to play is $10 or $50 for a table of four with 12 extra raffle tickets.
Texas Hold'em at 7:30 p.m. in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
Mark Chesnutt will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $44, $53 and $62.
Nephilim will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Stukel Mt. Stranglers, Racyne Parker and Laurie Jo will perform from noon to 1:30 p.m. in Rock House Brews on Biehn Avenue near Oregon Avenue.
Efforts to prevent the extinction of the Great Philippine Eagle will be depicted in a documentary titled "Bird of Prey" to be shown at 2 p.m. in the Klamath County Library.
Weighing up to 18 pounds with a 7-foot wingspan, it is the largest eagle in the world. It’s also one of the rarest with about 600 of them left in the wild. A team of researchers, bird rehabilitation experts and others determined to preserve the bird will be featured in the documentary that's rated G and runs for about an hour and a half.
Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken 'n' Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday, Sept. 30
Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.