The U.S. housing market — which posted impressive equity growth, significant wealth accumulation and double-digit price gains during the coronavirus pandemic — faces some serious headwinds with inflation and supply shortages colliding with higher interest rates and price volatility.
A new report from the Federal Reserve Bank also worries about a brewing housing bubble after U.S. prices, values and home sales skyrocketed during the pandemic. Researchers from the Fed’s Dallas bank are concerned about the continued rise in home prices resulting in worrisome market over-exuberance.
“Our evidence points to abnormal U.S. housing market behavior for the first time since the boom of the early 2000s. Reasons for concern are clear in certain economic indicators — the price-to-rent ratio, in particular, and the price-to-income ratio — which show signs that 2021 house prices appear increasingly out of step with fundamentals,” the Fed researchers said.
The Fed report does not expect a potential market correction to the scale of the Great Recession from 2007 to 2009. But it does worry about speculative investments turning sour and overextended home buyers fueling a wave of bankruptcies and foreclosures.
Housing markets across the U.S. saw robust price gains during the pandemic fueled by strong buyer demand and limited supplies of homes for sale.
Growth markets and luxury real estate hotbeds have seen prices skyrocket, according to sales data from the National Association of Realtors. Last year, Punta Gorda and Ocala, Florida, posted prices gains of more than 28%, according to NAR.
Other high-flying markets last year included Phoenix (25.7%), Las Vegas (24.7%), Ogden, Utah (24.7%), Salt Lake City (24.4%) and Boise-Nampa, Idaho (24.3%). That followed strong sales and price growth in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic.
Prices were up and home builders posted record sales, according to real estate research firm ATTOM Data Solutions. The real estate wave has carried luxury property owners in New York, San Francisco and Miami as well as smaller markets where major growth spurts are challenged by limited sales inventories.
Southern Oregon
“Our prices are up and supplies are down — like everywhere else,” said Jill Russell, a real estate agent with EXP Realty in Klamath Falls.
Russell said local pricing data in Klamath County shows prices were up 11% from March 2021 to March 2022 — $260,000 to $287,000.
Russell said like other rural markets, areas of southern Oregon drew interest during the pandemic from buyers looking to escape the stresses and restrictions of urban areas.
The exponential growth of remote work along with professional and creative workers’ expectations of that flexibility has also allowed some transplants into rural areas and small towns such as southern Oregon and Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
“A majority of our clients who were buying were coming from outside of the area,” said Russell, who has been in the real estate industry for 12 years.
She said those included buyers from Portland, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area as well as Florida and New York. “People just from all over the place came into buy,” Russell said.
Other Oregon housing markets are also grappling with low inventories of homes for sale, especially in affordable categories.
“The real estate market in Jackson County is currently in favor of sellers as there is high buyer demand and low inventory across most price points,” said Jake Rockwell, principal and broker with Rockwell Real Estate in Medford.
Rockwell said housing data for home prices for Jackson County, which includes Medford, have increased 58% over the past five years and 14.5% from 2020 to 2021.
“Sellers in our market often benefit from quick sales and multiple offers to choose from. It has been this way for several years now and as a result median home values are at record all-time highs,” Rockwell said.
Rockwell expects to see price gains but said low supplies and affordability is a challenge for many buyers. “We need inventory of all shapes, sizes, types, and locations. Lack of inventory is the biggest challenge to the market at the moment,” Rockwell said.
Rate hikes, inflation
That challenge is slated to increase with the Fed raising interest rates to help combat 40-year highs in inflation. The Fed could issue a full-point increase to U.S. interest rates in May and June after a 25 basis point increase in March.
The interest rate hikes come as the U.S. posted an 8.5% inflation rate for March — the highest since 1981, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The inflationary situation impacts everything from construction materials for home builders to rent hikes for apartment tenants.
Higher interest rates could make it even more difficult for first-time and entry level buyers to qualify for mortgages.
Russell said buyers looking for affordable options are already challenged by high prices in bigger cities and popular areas such as Bend.
But smaller town and rural markets have limited inventories and development pipelines. Russell said a market such as the Klamath Basin has its own logistics challenges with its more remote location away from Interstate 5 and serious drought conditions.
“We’re so low on inventory,” Russell said, referencing Henry Ford’s famous line about limited color choices for early motor vehicles. “You can have any color you want as long as it’s black,” she said.
The real estate sector is also challenged by continued labor shortages and supply chain challenges.
Those are magnified in small rural markets where it’s more smaller builders driving growth. COVID shutdowns in China and U.S. sanctions against Russia could result in added supply chain problems with raw materials, home technology and construction components.