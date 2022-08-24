Cops in Oregon have been raiding alleged illegal marijuana grows throughout the southern part of the state seizing and destroy thousands of cannabis plants as well as processed pot.
That has raised questions to why the police cannot just resell the seized weed considering marijuana is legal for recreational use in Oregon.
Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel explained Aug. 22 why the police aren’t reselling seized pot after questions from a local public safety council. Daniel’s statements on the issue were also reposted on social media by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office
“No, we cannot sell seized marijuana to fund law enforcement,” Daniel said.
“Illegal marijuana is very often tainted with toxic chemicals like ‘Raid foggers,” making the product dangerous to use and a public health concern. Legal marijuana and hemp cultivation operations are subject to inspection by the Oregon Department of Agriculture, Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission. Testing of the product is mandatory per license/permit regulations,” Daniel said
The Oregon sheriff said there could be conflicts of interest with police agencies using seized cannabis sales for operational revenue and potentially competing with legal, government-sanctioned marijuana.
Daniel said if police departments sold seized the weed it could flood the market and cut prices. Police raids on alleged illegal pot grows often result in few or zero arrests with operations empty or workers fleeing into the Oregon wilderness when cops arrive.
Taxes and fees on legal weed in California, Oregon and other states where marijuana is legal can make government-approved cannabis as much 30% to 40% more expensive than street prices.
Marijuana prohibitions at the federal level and other states — including Idaho, Texas and Florida — also continues to drive demand for clandestine cannabis.