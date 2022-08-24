Marijuana

On Tuesday, Aug. 23, police seized 2,154 live marijuana plants, and 1,900 pounds of processed pot in Myrtle Creek. No arrests were made, according to the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team.

 Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT)

Cops in Oregon have been raiding alleged illegal marijuana grows throughout the southern part of the state seizing and destroy thousands of cannabis plants as well as processed pot.

That has raised questions to why the police cannot just resell the seized weed considering marijuana is legal for recreational use in Oregon.

