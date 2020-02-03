The United Way of the Klamath Basin is seeking 16 or more volunteers to help allocate the funds raised in its annual community campaign among its 15 member agencies, according to a news release.
“We normally have between 30 to 40 volunteers take part which includes up to six youth and college students,” said Sheri Hargrave, chairperson of the citizen review process. “It’s a great opportunity to learn more about our community’s social problems and programs that impact hunger, drugs/alcohol abuse, child care, youth mentoring, senior services, domestic violence, child abuse, emergency shelter, and more,” said Hargrave.
According to Hargrave volunteers will contribute about 15 hours starting on March 19 and concluding on May 12. “Raising sufficient funds each year is critical, but allocating those funds wisely to best meet the needs of our entire community represents the heart of our United Way’s mission,” said Hargrave.
The United Way has already recruited the following volunteers: Mandi Clark, Heather Curtis, Grace Berardino, Timothy Estores, Dale Geigle, Phil Hull, Betsy Honzel, Riley Knutson, Sigrid Krog, Don McDonnell, Teresa Miles, Ruth Olsen, Melody Smith, Jenine Stuedli, Michelle Tyree and Sheri Hargrave.
For information about the process, or if you wish to participate, contact the United Way at 541-882-5558 or send an email to uwkb@unitedwayoftheklamathbasin.org.