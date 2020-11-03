Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

These are unofficial election results, reported by Oregon counties, the state of Oregon and precincts nationwide.

Klamath County

Ballots received: 35,398

Registered voters: 49,193

Turnout: 71.9 percent

Oregon statewide results

U.S. Senator

Jeff Merkley: 863,407 votes (63.8 percent)

Jo Rae Perkins: 444,278 votes (32.8 percent)

-----------------

U.S. Representative, 2nd District

Cliff Bentz: 115,486 votes (58.6 percent)

Alex Spenser: 75,584 votes (38.4 percent)

-------------------

Secretary of State

Shemia Fagan 762,412 (57.4 percent)

Kim Thatcher 484,378 (36.4 percent)

-------------------

State Treasurer

Tobias Read 771,789 (58.5 percent)

Jeff Gudman 465,639 (35.3 percent)

-------------------

Attorney General

Ellen Rosenblum 832,522 (63 percent)

Michael Cross 459,620 (35 percent)

-------------------

State Senator, 28th District (Includes results from Klamath and Lake Counties.)

Dennis Linthicum 32,063 (71.8 percent)

Hugh Palcic 12,518 (28.1 percent)

-------------------

State Representative, 55th District (Klamath County results only. District also includes parts of Crook, Deschutes, Jackson, Lake)

Vikki Breese-Iverson: 23,492 (74.4 percent)

Barbara Fontaine: 8,024 (25.4 percent)

-------------------

State Representative, 56th District

E Werner Reschke 19,673 (71. 9 percent)

Faith N Leith 7,653 (28 percent)

-------------------

Judicial races

Judge of the Circuit Court, 13th District, Position 2

Alycia Edgeworth Kersey: 11,585 votes (42.7 percent)

Nathan Ratliff: 10,029 (37.3 percent)

Bonnie A Lam: 4,179 (15.4 percent)

Joshua C Guest: 1,195 (4.4 percent)

-------------------

City races

Klamath Falls, Mayor

Carol F Westfall: 3,884 votes (55.1 percent)

Bill Adams: 2,572 (36.5 percent)

James Garland: 525 (7.5 percent)

-------------------

Klamath Falls, Council, Ward 1

Phil Studenberg: 761 (49.6 percent)

Donna Walker: 534 votes (34.8 percent)

Dylan L Carlson: 233 (15.2 percent)

-------------------

Malin, Councilor (Top 3 win seats)

Ryan Bartholomew: 123 votes (30.7 percent)

Rafael Ivan Hernandez: 122 (29.6 percent)

Connie Venegas: 103 (25 percent)

Walt Harrison: 53 (13.2 percent)

-------------------

Merrill, Council, Position 4

Steven R Baley: 130 votes (63.4 percent)

Gary R Robeson: 70 (34.2 percent)

-------------------

Klamath County Sheriff

Chris Kaber: 22,137 votes

Write in: 2,060

-------------------

Local measures

Measure 18-119, Chiloquin, marijuana tax

Yes: 119 (66.5 percent)

No: 33.5 percent

-------------------

Measure 18-118, Klamath Fire Department District #3, 

Yes: 56.4 percent

No: 43.6 percent

-------------------

Oregon statewide measures

Measure 107, Campaign finance limits

Yes: 76.8 percent

No: 23.2 percent

-------------------

Measure 108, Tobacco tax increase

Yes: 66.8 percent

No: 33.3 percent

-------------------

Measure 109, Legalized psilocybin mushrooms

Yes: 56.2 percent

No: 43.8 percent

-------------------

Measure 110, Drug decriminalization

Yes: 59.1 percent

No: 40.9 percent

-------------------

Oregon results only

U.S. President and Vice President

Joseph R Biden: 1,113,388 (59 percent)

Donald J Trump: 722,236 (38 percent)

