These are unofficial election results, reported by Klamath County.

Ballots received: 12,602 (43 of 43 precincts)

Measure 18-120, motel tax

Yes: 3,455 (29.9 percent)

No: 8,109 (70.1 percent)

South Suburban Sanitary District

Position 2

James Bellet 1,352 (44.3 percent)

Kevin Harter 1,696 (55.5 percent)

Position 3

Charles Dehlinger 1,175 (39.7%)

Michael Koger 1,775 (59.9%)

Klamath County School District

Zone 2

Robert (Bob) Moore 2,939 (48.1%)

Laura Blair 3,149 (51.8%)

Zone 3

Leticia Hill 1,491 (22.4%)

Marc Staunton 2,332 (35.1%)

Sandy deJong 1,399 (21.1%) 

Jon Hobbs 1,395 (21%)

Zone 5

Jill O'Donnell 3,151 (52.1%)

Ryan Rainville 1,682 (27.9%)

Jack L Himelwright 1,178 (19.5%)

Klamath Falls City Schools

Zone 3

Devery Saluskin 421 (16.9%)

Vanessa R Bennett 1,421 (56.8%)

Timothy C Pimentel 638 (25.5%) 

Zone 6

Patrick Fenner 1,040 (40.9%)

Marissa Davidson 822 (33.3%)

Mychal B Amos 626 (25.4%)

Zone 7

Ashley Wendt-Lusich 797 (29.1%)

Tonie Kellom 753 (27.4%)

Dawn R English 567 (20.7%)

Carlos J. Soriano 378 (13.8%)

Deb Rogers 235 (8.6%)

Klamath Community College Board

Zone 1

Kate Marquez 899(66.4 %)

Reta Vining 434 (32.4 %)

Zone 3

Rhoda Keown 1,268 (97.8%)

Zone 5

Cameron S DeSpain 326 (20.3%)

Linda Dill 574 (35.8%)

Valerie C Lenardson 311 (19.4%)

Reginald R Davis 378 (23.6%)

Zone 7

Kaitlin Hakanson 2,052 (26.6%)

Richard Harrington 1,245 (16.2%)

Steven Morton 1,128 (14.6%)

Jason R Flowers 3,234 (41.9%)

