These are unofficial election results, reported by Oregon counties, the state of Oregon and precincts nationwide.
Klamath County
Ballots received: 35,398
Registered voters: 49,193
Turnout: 71.9 percent
Oregon statewide results
U.S. Senator
Jeff Merkley: 863,407 votes (63.8 percent)
Jo Rae Perkins: 444,278 votes (32.8 percent)
-----------------
U.S. Representative, 2nd District
Cliff Bentz: 115,486 votes (58.6 percent)
Alex Spenser: 75,584 votes (38.4 percent)
-------------------
Secretary of State
Shemia Fagan 762,412 (57.4 percent)
Kim Thatcher 484,378 (36.4 percent)
-------------------
State Treasurer
Tobias Read 771,789 (58.5 percent)
Jeff Gudman 465,639 (35.3 percent)
-------------------
Attorney General
Ellen Rosenblum 832,522 (63 percent)
Michael Cross 459,620 (35 percent)
-------------------
State Senator, 28th District (Includes results from Klamath and Lake Counties.)
Dennis Linthicum 32,063 (71.8 percent)
Hugh Palcic 12,518 (28.1 percent)
-------------------
State Representative, 55th District (Klamath County results only. District also includes parts of Crook, Deschutes, Jackson, Lake)
Vikki Breese-Iverson: 23,492 (74.4 percent)
Barbara Fontaine: 8,024 (25.4 percent)
-------------------
State Representative, 56th District
E Werner Reschke 19,673 (71. 9 percent)
Faith N Leith 7,653 (28 percent)
-------------------
Judicial races
Judge of the Circuit Court, 13th District, Position 2
Alycia Edgeworth Kersey: 11,585 votes (42.7 percent)
Nathan Ratliff: 10,029 (37.3 percent)
Bonnie A Lam: 4,179 (15.4 percent)
Joshua C Guest: 1,195 (4.4 percent)
-------------------
City races
Klamath Falls, Mayor
Carol F Westfall: 3,884 votes (55.1 percent)
Bill Adams: 2,572 (36.5 percent)
James Garland: 525 (7.5 percent)
-------------------
Klamath Falls, Council, Ward 1
Phil Studenberg: 761 (49.6 percent)
Donna Walker: 534 votes (34.8 percent)
Dylan L Carlson: 233 (15.2 percent)
-------------------
Malin, Councilor (Top 3 win seats)
Ryan Bartholomew: 123 votes (30.7 percent)
Rafael Ivan Hernandez: 122 (29.6 percent)
Connie Venegas: 103 (25 percent)
Walt Harrison: 53 (13.2 percent)
-------------------
Merrill, Council, Position 4
Steven R Baley: 130 votes (63.4 percent)
Gary R Robeson: 70 (34.2 percent)
-------------------
Klamath County Sheriff
Chris Kaber: 22,137 votes
Write in: 2,060
-------------------
Local measures
Measure 18-119, Chiloquin, marijuana tax
Yes: 119 (66.5 percent)
No: 33.5 percent
-------------------
Measure 18-118, Klamath Fire Department District #3,
Yes: 56.4 percent
No: 43.6 percent
-------------------
Oregon statewide measures
Measure 107, Campaign finance limits
Yes: 76.8 percent
No: 23.2 percent
-------------------
Measure 108, Tobacco tax increase
Yes: 66.8 percent
No: 33.3 percent
-------------------
Measure 109, Legalized psilocybin mushrooms
Yes: 56.2 percent
No: 43.8 percent
-------------------
Measure 110, Drug decriminalization
Yes: 59.1 percent
No: 40.9 percent
-------------------
Oregon results only
U.S. President and Vice President
Joseph R Biden: 1,113,388 (59 percent)
Donald J Trump: 722,236 (38 percent)