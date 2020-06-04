"Unlimited Pheasants is having a fundraising event because our annual dinner has been canceled," the Klamath Falls-based organization shared. UP is a local non-profit organization that provides pheasant hunting on Miller Island and local farm lands for both youth and adults. In addition, it supports youth programs as well as efforts to re-establish birds back into the wild. Memberships can be purchased at Basin Tire, Parker’s Rod and Gun as well as online at UP's website, www.unlimitedpheasantskfalls.org
"If a person donates an amount in addition to the membership, he or she will be entered into a drawing for prizes. There is a Bronze level with a $50 donation, Silver with a $100 donation, Gold with a $200 donation, and a Platinum with a $300 donation. Prizes in each category are of a value of the donation. Donations need to be made by July 20 to be eligible for the prize drawings," UP stated.