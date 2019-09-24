Oregon public universities and its classified employees continue to negotiate contracts ahead of a Monday deadline that can send workers on strike after failing to reach an agreement in a bargaining session Monday and Tuesday.
“After negotiating late into the night on Monday, bargaining teams representing Oregon public university workers and management remain far from reaching an agreement,” the classified worker’s union, SEIU, said in a press release Tuesday morning.
Negotiators have through the weekend to make a deal, otherwise classified employees will strike starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, the first day of classes at Oregon Tech. Ninety-five percent of classified workers voted last Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 16 and 17, to strike should a deal not be made this week.
Bargainers will continue to talk with a mediator throughout the week before sitting down this weekend, but university spokesperson Di Saunders said they don’t have to be at the bargaining table to make a deal if they reach an agreement through emails with the mediator before the weekend.
“We were hoping we could conclude it earlier in the week,” Saunders said. “We are optimistic we’ll be able to reach a settlement before Monday.” Saunders said things have been advancing and she hopes universities can present a united front to welcome students back.
SEIU Executive Direct Melissa Unger said in the press release, “However, yesterday’s negotiations were not moving us closer together and made us feel that management has no desire to offer a fair contract to the 4,500 people who make Oregon’s public universities work. If we don’t see a drastic change, our members are prepared to strike Monday morning.”
The universities’ Monday offer upped the proposed Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) by 0.25% to 2.25% each of the next two years. The SEIU is looking for a 3% COLA this year and next to match the estimated Consumer Price Index increase projected for the next two years.
University negotiators also did not meet another SEIU ask of creating a new top wage step in their Monday offer.
According to the SEIU press release, “Approximately half of the workers who are set to strike earn less than $40,000 per year, hundreds make less than $25,000 per year, and 1 in 6 qualify for SNAP (food stamps) for a family of 4. Meanwhile, Presidents of Oregon’s largest public universities are paid on average more than $500,000 a year, four university coaches have a base salary of $1 million or more, and there are 70 people who make $400,000 or more, and 411 who make more than $200,000.”