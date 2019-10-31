The United Way of the Klamath Basin will hold its 74th annual campaign volunteer appreciation luncheon and progress report from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 at MCs on Main Street, according to a news release. Lunch is provided at $10 per person and reservations are required by contacting the United Way at 541-882-5558. Seating is limited to 60 people.
“The public is invited to attend, especially those individuals who are coordinating the United Way employee campaigns at their workplace,” said Dennis Winn, campaign chairman. The latest campaign results will be announced, and the 2019 United Way loaned executives will be recognized as their nine-week volunteer assignment will have been completed.
Several spirit awards will also be presented to workplace campaigns achieving a 5% increase or better. United Way officials recently announced that 30% of its $507,000 community campaign goal has been raised. The Henley High School choir will perform a few tunes to help bring in the upcoming holidays.
Winn said, “Your one gift to our United Way will help support 32 year-round program services provided by United Way’s 17 supported agencies, and 99 cents of every dollar donated stays local. Every contribution is important and very much appreciated,” added Winn.
Contributions can be sent to United Way at 136 N. Third St. in Klamath Falls, OR 97601. For more information or reservations call United Way at 541-882-5558.