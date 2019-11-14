United Way Community Campaign officials announced at a volunteer appreciation luncheon earlier this week that $258,000 or 51% of its $507,000 campaign goal has been raised, according to a press release. Campaign Chairman Dennis Winn recognized his volunteer campaign leadership team and thanked everyone for working hard to exceed this year’s goal.
Awards were presented by Lt. Colonel Lucas Ritter, chairman of United Way’s loaned executive program to 2019 participants for completing nine weeks of service that included making presentations to employee groups and meeting with business owners and executives. The loaned executives recognized were Marissa Davidson (Chamber of Commerce), Jensine Kent (Umpqua Bank), Jennifer Montag (Washington Federal Bank), SMSgt. John Williams and Major Josh Downs with the Oregon Air National Guard at Kingsley Field.
Campaign Spirit awards for achieving a minimum 5 percent increase in contributions to United Way were presented to the following workplaces: Boy Scouts of America, Bronze award; South Suburban Sanitary District, Silver Award; Lithia Dodge, Gold award; Klamath Falls Toyota, Platinum award; and the Foster Grandparents program, a Platinum award.
The Henley High School choir under direction of Christopher Benjamin got everyone in the holiday season with a medley of tunes. Campaign coordinators from corporate and public sector workplaces gave progress reports on how their United Way fund drives were going.
Chairman Winn announced that many campaigns were still being conducted and that past United Way supporters were being contacted to ask for their continued support. Winn told the audience to remind their fellow employees, friends and neighbors that a gift (large or small) to our local United Way will have a huge impact toward improving the lives of thousands of local people.
Contributions can be sent to the United Way of the Klamath Basin at 136 N. Third St., Klamath Falls, OR 97601. For every dollar donated, 99 cents will stay in Klamath County to help fund 17 vital social service agencies. For more information citizens are asked to call United Way at 541-882-5558, or visit www.unitedwayoftheklamathbasin.org.