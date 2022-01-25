United Way of the Klamath Basin held its 77th annual meeting of the board of directors and supporters at the Waffle Hut on Tuesday.
Attendees celebrated surpassing its $501,000 campaign goal, and 26 workplace campaigns were presented with a Spirit award for outstanding achievement according to a release. Juan Maldonado, general manager of Klamath Falls Toyota and vice president of the United Way board announced that $502,400 had been raised.
“There were a great many success stories throughout the campaign, and we are so very thankful to our many thousands of donors for their generosity and for helping make this possible,” said Maldonado.
Amber Gomes, vice president and community manager of Umpqua Bank, was introduced as the 2022 United Way president. Gomes was unable to attend the event but expressed in a written statement that she is “honored to serve as president and look forward to working with everyone to help make the Klamath Basin an even greater place to live, work and raise a family.”
Jean Phillips, recently retired after 46 years as vice president/general manager of AmeriTitle, received the United Way Lifetime Achievement award for serving 23 years on the board of directors. Phillips served as board president in 2002 and campaign chairperson in 1999. She also served on the board of directors for Sky Lakes Medical Center, American Red Cross, and the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce for many years.
Martin Felsinger, safety manager for Columbia Forest Products, was recognized as the 2021 Campaign Volunteer of the Year for coordinating his United Way company employee campaign and achieving an 86% increase in contributions for a $96.63 per employee contribution.
“We have a very hard-working, generous, and community-minded group of employees. They did a great job,” said Felsinger.
Jessica Chastain, Klamath County IT manager, was recognized for chairing the Klamath County Government employee campaign that achieved a 12% increase in total contributions. Jeff Bullock, Klamath County Schools Improvement Director, was recognized for coordinating their employee campaign that contributed a record $25,362 for a 20% increase in donations. The Henley High School Key Club “Students for United Way Coin Drive” raised $1,161 — bringing its 19-year total to $31,356.
Mel and Renée Ferguson chaired the Leadership Giving Key Club that raised $212,564 from 108 individual donors. Workplace employee campaigns that increased their contributions by a minimum of five percent and had at least a $25 per capita contribution received a Spirit Award.
Following the awards presentation Maldonado announced the board officers for 2022 which included Amber Gomes, president; Jenine Stuedli, 1st vice president; Juan Maldonado, 2nd vice president; Mitch Stokes, treasurer and Sheri Hargrave, secretary.
Maldonado closed the meeting by saying that “it’s never too late to contribute to our local United Way.” You can send a a check to United Way of the Klamath Basin, 136 N. Third Street Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Contact United Way at (541) 882-5558, or visit its web site at www.unitedwayoftheklamathbasin.org for more information or to get involved.