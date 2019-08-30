The United Way of the Klamath Basin will kick off its 74th annual community campaign to raise funds for 17 local service agencies on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at noon at Reames Golf & Country Club.
Campaign leaders have set a goal of $507,000, about 1% more than what was raised last year, according to a press release. Reservations for the kickoff are required by Friday, Sept. 6. Tickets are $13 per person and are available by contacting the United Way.
Campaign division leaders last week set their division goals according to a press release. Jason Chapman, agriculture division $29,900; Amber Gomes, commercial division $38,500; Jenine Stuedli, major firms $175,000; Sheri Hargrave, corporate gifts $63,500; Marcus Henderson, small business $8,600; Janet Thede, special gifts $56,500; Don McDonnell, public employees $63,500; Dr. Holly Montjoy, professional division $65,300; and Ray Martens, golf challenge $6,200.
“We have all of our key volunteers lined up and are ready to go,” said campaign chairman Dennis Winn. Associate campaign chairman is Lauren Jespersen. Other key leaders include Mike Cheeseman, Leadership Giving Key Club; Robyn Pfeifer, United Way agency campaigns; Tom Hottman, marketing; Jeremy Morris, pacesetter/cultivation; Teri Leeper Taylor, Klamath Falls City Schools; Jeff Bullock, County Schools; Brooke Marshall, City of Klamath Falls; and Lt. Colonel Lucas Ritter, loaned executive recruitment.
Workplace presentations
“Eight United Way loaned executives will give presentations to workplace employees and speak to business executives starting Sept. 9. They include include Major Josh Downs, MSgt. Paul Simpson, MSgt. John Williams and SMSgt. Jon Anderson (all from Kingsley Field). Also participating are Jensine Kent, Umpqua Bank; Jennifer Montag, Washington Federal Bank; Marissa Davidson, Klamath County Chamber of Commerce; and Renea Wood, Sky Lakes Medical Center.
Pacesetter campaign results from the City of Klamath Falls, Klamath Energy, Lithia Dodge and Lithia Toyota will be announced.
Contributions to the United Way community campaign will help support the following local agencies: Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, CASA for Children of Klamath County, Citizens for Safe Schools, Friends of the Children, Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank, Foster Grandparents program, Integral Youth Services, Crisis Center/Marta’s House, Lutheran Community Services, Gospel Mission, Klamath Hospice, Klamath KID Center, Klamath Basin Senior Citizens’ Center, The Salvation Army, SPOKES Unlimited and the YMCA.
“Our United Way gratefully accepts all contributions and 99 cents of every dollar raised in our local campaign will stay in Klamath County to help thousands of our friends and neighbors,” said Todd Andres, United Way board president. Contributions can be sent to United Way 136 N. Third St., Klamath Falls, OR 97601.
Contact the United Way at 541-882-5558 for more information or reservations.