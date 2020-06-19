The United Way of the Klamath Basin reported it has received $5,000 from the Umpqua Bank Foundation, $2,500 from Northwest Farm Credit Services, and $2,000 from the Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls, according to a news release. “These contributions bring our total COVID-19 emergency response fund to $55,225,” said Leroy Cabral, United Way executive director.
“The majority of these funds have already been disbursed to 10 different United Way agencies to help their efforts in meeting the increased demand for services. The United Way board has set July 31st to disburse any remaining COVID-19 funds to these agencies, and is now preparing for the 2020 United Way Community Campaign that officially kicks off September 9th,” said Cabral.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many non-profit organizations to cancel or curtail their fund raising activities, and some have also lost program service fees due to fewer clients and social distancing restrictions, according to Cabral. “The success of our local United Way community campaign this fall is critical to help maintain financial stability among our 17 supported agencies so they can continue providing vital health and human care social services to everyone in the Klamath Basin throughout 2021,” said Cabral.