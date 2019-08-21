The United Way Loaned Executive Management Development program will begin its 45th year of service on Wednesday, Sept. 4, according to a news release. Lt. Colonel Lucas K. Ritter, commander of the 173d Security Forces Squadron at Kingsley Field, is chairing the program.
Participants are required to attend a comprehensive training on Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and participate in a public speaking workshop on Sept. 5 from 9 to 11 a.m. The training will encompass public speaking, sales techniques, discuss community social issues, available program services, as well as an overview of United Way’s 17 supported agencies, and the United Way of the Klamath Basin’s mission and operations.
“These special volunteers will meet with business owners, chief executives, employee groups, and have a real hands-on learning opportunity to enhance their skills and networking opportunities,” said Ritter. The total time commitment is about 25 hours over the nine-week United Way Community Campaign.
Participants will assist in raising about 60% of this year’s United Way campaign goal of $507,000 according to a press release. The United Way campaign kicks off on Sept. 10, and the loaned executive program concludes on Nov. 6.
Those individuals joining the United Way Loaned Executive Class of 2019 currently include Jensine Kent, Umpqua Bank; Jennifer Montag, Washington Federal Bank; Marissa Davidson, Klamath County Chamber of Commerce; and with the ORANG at Kingsley Field are Major Josh Downs, MSgt Paul Simpson, MSgt John Williams and SMSgt Jon Anderson.
“The strength of the Oregon Air National Guard is that we are an integral part of this community and we are proud to partner with the United Way because it is an excellent way we can give back to the community for providing us with so much support,” said Ritter.
For more information or to volunteer contact United Way at 541-882-5558.