The United Way of the Klamath Basin will kick off its 74th annual community campaign to raise funds for 17 local service agencies on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at noon at Reames Golf & Country Club.
Campaign leaders have set a goal of $507,000, about 1% more than what was raised last year, according to a press release. Reservations for the kickoff are required by Friday, Sept. 6. Tickets are $13 per person and are available by contacting the United Way.
Contributions to the United Way community campaign will help support the following local agencies: Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, CASA for Children of Klamath County, Citizens for Safe Schools, Friends of the Children, Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank, Foster Grandparents program, Integral Youth Services, Crisis Center/Marta’s House, Lutheran Community Services, Gospel Mission, Klamath Hospice, Klamath KID Center, Klamath Basin Senior Citizens’ Center, The Salvation Army, SPOKES Unlimited and the YMCA.
“Our United Way gratefully accepts all contributions and 99 cents of every dollar raised in our local campaign will stay in Klamath County to help thousands of our friends and neighbors,” said Todd Andres, United Way board president. Contributions can be sent to United Way 136 N. Third St., Klamath Falls, OR 97601.
Contact the United Way at 541-882-5558 for more information or reservations.