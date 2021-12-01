United Way of the Klamath Basin officials reported Tuesday that the organization has raised $274,000, or 55% of its $501,000 community campaign goal.
Funds raised help support 16 local health and social service agencies throughout 2022.
“It’s estimated that nearly 20,000 people of all ages from throughout the Klamath Basin will be served directly by these agencies,” said Leroy Cabral, United Way executive director. “Indirectly our entire population benefits because these services provide a better way of life and a healthier community for all of us.”
The United Way fund drive is expected to announce its final results at its annual meeting of the board and supporters on Jan. 25 at noon at the Waffle Hut.
According to Amber Gomes, United Way campaign chairperson, work is progressing well with many workplace campaigns still wrapping up their fund drives.
“We also always have many retirees, professionals, farmers/ranchers, and small business owners who plan their annual giving around the month of December,” said Gomes.
“At this time of year especially, we always caution people to make their charitable gifts to those organizations and institutions they know are accountable, and have a successful history of improving our community and helping people in need,” said Cabral
United Way and its supported agencies are reviewed annually by a large group of local volunteers as well as audited by certified local accounting firms according to Sheri Hargrave, United Way fund distribution chairperson.
According to officials, the United Way of the Klamath Basin has operated for 76 years, and 98.5 percent of all funds designated to our United Way stays local to support the following organizations: Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, CASA, Food Bank, Klamath Crisis Center, Lutheran Community Services, Klamath Hospice, Senior Citizens’ Center, The Salvation Army, SPOKES Unlimited, YMCA, Friends of the Children, Citizens for Safe Schools, Integral Youth Services, Klamath KID Center, and the Foster Grandparents program.
Tax-deductible contributions can be sent to United Way of the Klamath Basin at 136 N. Third Street in Klamath Falls, OR 97601.
