United Way officials announced Monday that $393,874 had been raised, nearly 80% of a community fundraising campaign launched earlier this year, according to a release.
“This represents 79% of our $500,000 community campaign goal,” said Lauren Jespersen, campaign chairman.
The United Way campaign will announce its final results at the end of January. The campaign marks the 75th annual community fundraiser, the funds from which are used to support various local programs.
“We still have several workplace campaigns and quite a few individual donors who haven’t wrapped up their campaigns yet”, added Jespersen.
Spirit awards will be presented to companies with employee campaigns that achieved a minimum 5% increase in donations this year compared to past years. Qualifying companies so far include Great Basin Insurance, Basin Mediactive, Lithia Dodge, and Lithia Toyota.
“It most certainly is not too late to make a contribution. Your one gift will help support 34 vital program services provided by our local United Way’s 17 supported agencies throughout 2021,” said Leroy Cabral, United Way executive director.
United Way supported agencies include Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, YMCA, American Red Cross, CASA, Crisis Center/Marta’s House, Lutheran Community Services, Foster Grandparents program, Klamath/Lake Counties Food Bank, Klamath Hospice, Senior Citizens’ Center, SPOKES Unlimited, Friends of the Children, Citizens for Safe Schools, Integral Youth Services, Klamath Falls Gospel Mission, and the Klamath KID Center.
“Klamath citizens have always been a caring and resilient people. This is who we are. Now more than ever, it’s important we stand together and support our local community and its citizens by supporting local businesses, charities, schools, health care providers, and our institutions”, added Cabral.
Contributions to United Way can be sent to United Way of the Klamath Basin at 136 N. Third Street in Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Contact United Way at 541-882-5558 or for more information visit www.unitedwayoftheklamathbasin.org.