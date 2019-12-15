United Way officials announced that $380,250 or 75% of its $507,000 Community Campaign goal has been raised to date according to a press release.
“This is crunch time for all non-profit organizations and institutions trying to raise funds for their program services. It’s an especially critical time for our local United Way because the health and welfare of thousands of local citizens young and elderly will directly be impacted by the success of our campaign,” said Leroy Cabral, United Way executive director.
The United Way of the Klamath Basin Community Campaign supports 17 local social service agencies that together provide services to an estimated 20,000 local people.
“We’re still awaiting results from several workplace campaigns, and many retirees and families are in the process of finalizing their year-end contributions. The final results of our campaign will be announced on January 28, 2020, so it’s not too late to give,” said Cabral.
“People are encouraged to consult an accountant to better understand the tax benefits of charitable giving. Our United Way welcomes gifts of stock, insurance or IRA benefits,” said Cabral. Tom Romig, with Romig & Peiles CPAs, according to the release, said individuals age 70 ½ or older are required to withdraw a minimum amount of their individual retirement account (IRA) fund balance annually and these funds if donated to charity are not included in their taxable income. The distribution must be sent directly from the IRA custodian to the charity.
“Large or small, every gift to our local United Way is appreciated and important. Please be assured, that 99 cents of every dollar donated to our United Way stays right here in Klamath County to support these vital organizations,” said Todd Andres, United Way board president.
Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, CASA, Klamath Food Bank, Foster Grandparents program, Crisis Center/Marta’s House, Lutheran Community Services, Klamath Hospice, KID Center, Senior Citizens’ Center, The Salvation Army, SPOKES Unlimited, Friends of the Children, Citizens for Safe Schools, Integral Youth Services, Klamath Falls Gospel Mission, and the YMCA.
Contributions can be sent to United Way of the Klamath Basin at 136 N. Third St., Klamath Falls, OR 97601. United Way’s tax ID number is 93-0441766. For more information contact United Way at 541-882-5558, or visit its web site at www.unitedwayoftheklamathbasin.org.