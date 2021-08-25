Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Amber Gomes, Umpqua Bank vice president and community manager, chairs the 76th annual United Way community campaign.
United Way of the Klamath Basin has canceled its Community Campaign kickoff luncheon on September 7 due to the surge of COVID cases in the Klamath Basin according to a release.
“We believe it is in the best interest of all concerned — our participating agencies, volunteers, and corporate representatives to forgo having a public luncheon at this time and move forward with the work of raising our community campaign goal of $501,000,” said Amber Gomes, vice president of Umpqua Bank and United Way campaign chairperson.
A special United Way tabloid will be published mid-September in the Herald and News highlighting the vital services of our 16 United Way participating social service agencies, and will report on the people and progress of the campaign, said Leroy Cabral, United Way executive director.
Contributions can be sent to the United Way of the Klamath Basin at 136 N. Third Street in Klamath Falls, OR 97601.