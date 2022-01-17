United Way officials announced it will hold its 77th annual luncheon meeting of its board of directors and supporters on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at noon at the Waffle Hut according to a release.
Reservations are required by Jan. 20 by contacting United Way at 541-882-5558 or stopping by the office at 136 N. Third Street. The cost of the luncheon is $15 per person.
The event will focus on honoring and presenting Spirit awards to 28 workplaces for achieving a minimum $250 and a 5% increase in their annual employee campaign contributions.
“Not all recipients will be able to attend, but they will all be listed in United Way’s annual report slated to be published in the Herald and News on or about February 4,” said Leroy Cabral, United Way executive director.
Campaign Chairperson Amber Gomes, vice-president of community relations for Umpqua Bank will also recognize the 2021 campaign volunteer of the year. Lauren Jespersen, foundation director of Sky Lakes Medical Center and the 2021 board president, will present the United Way Lifetime Achievement award to retired AmeriTitle vice president/general manager Jean Phillips for her 23 years of service on the United Way board of directors.
“Gomes will announce the community campaign results which currently has raised about 85% of our $501,000 goal,” said Cabral. “There are a few workplaces and individual donors who have not yet wrapped up their contributions, so we are still hopeful to reach our goal.”
“Our United Way welcomes gifts of stock, insurance or IRA benefits. Large or small, every gift to our local United Way is appreciated and important. Please be assured, that 98.5 cents of every dollar donated to our United Way stays right here in Klamath County to support 16 vital organizations,” said Gomes.
Contributions can be sent to United Way of the Klamath Basin at 136 N. Third Street in Klamath Falls, OR 97601. The tax ID number is 93-0441766. For more information people are encouraged to visit its web site at www.unitedwayoftheklamathbasin.org,
Concluding the luncheon, United Way board officers for 2022 will be recognized with Amber Gomes as president; Jenine Stuedli, first vice president; Juan Maldonado, secondvice president; Mitch Stokes, treasurer; and Sheri Hargrave, secretary.